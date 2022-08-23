Destiny 2 releases the first trailer for Eclipse, its next content, and makes all its expansions free

It is the day of the new season, but also of collaborations with Fortnite and Fall Guys.

As promised, Bungie has announced all the news about the future of its action MMO through the Destiny 2 Showcase program; including all the details about the new Season of Treasures (S18)the D2 Eclipse (Lightfall) expansion which is now available to pre-order on all platforms and also an interesting partnership with Epic Gameswhich is settled on various deals and platforms for the game.

For a week all past expansions will be freeThe latter is a key entry point for many potential new players: the pc version of Destiny 2 has been released on the Epic Games Store—with cross-play enabled with Steam and consoles, of course—and to celebrate, until August 30 at 19:00 CEST it will be possible to play all past expansions of the title at no additional cost regardless of where you choose to play. This includes Shadowkeep (2019), Beyond Light (2021), and The Witch Queen (2022); Meanwhile he 30th Anniversary DLC from Bungie will stay in your library permanently beyond that.

In addition, as explained by those responsible, we will also have a crossover of Destiny 2 with other great Epic Games franchises such as Fortnite and Fall Guys: the leaks were correct. In the D2 Eververse store we will find new ornaments (skins) based on legendary outfits such as the black knight, drift or the omega knight; while characters like Commander Zavala, Elsie Bray (the unknown exo) and Ikora Rey will arrive at the battle royale store. The Mediatonic title, meanwhile, will feature armor inspired by the three playable classes of D2.

Season of Treasures and Eclipse

Starting today, players can take part in Season 18, which features a new campaign in which Eramis (main villain of D2 Beyond Light) awakens from her slumber to recruit a new entourage and fight for control of numerous artifacts of Darkness scattered throughout the galaxy. With the support of Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, and a handful of fallen rogues, the Guardians carve out a ketch of their own to thwart this new threat through multiple seasonal activities—leading to organize battles between spaceships, collect treasures and fight pirates hidden in their lairs. Of course, all this also comes in parallel to other novelties that had already been revealed previously, such as the 3.0 arch subclasses or the experimental SBMM for the PvP Control list; as well as the return of the prestigious “King’s Fall” raid (King’s Fall in English) that led us to destroy Oryx in 2015.

Eclipse will serve as a preamble to the end of the arc of Light and Darkness For its part, the Destiny 2 Eclipse (Lightfall) expansion will go on sale on February 28, 2022 and will serve as a prelude to the Light and Dark arc ending which has been in operation for almost a decade. Before standing up to the Witness once and for all, the Guardians will have to deal with their latest recruit: Calus, the former Cabal Emperor. This has a redesigned army with new mechanics and enemies (the Shadow Legion) and will force us to travel to a pristine Neptune metropolis called Neomuna. It’s a patrollable area full of buildings and neon lights that had somehow remained hidden throughout the conflict, but now the heroes guarding it will have to join forces with us in a retaliatory exercise.

Of course, it will feature a new raid and a generous set of equipment of all rarities, although perhaps its sweetest point is the debut of a new elemental subclass Binding: A Dark-based psychic energy that Guardians use to unravel the threads that weave reality in their favor. Apart from the new supers and associated abilities, it also has a very interesting hook mechanic that we can use to move freely around the map in the direction we want, even anchoring ourselves in the air. If you are interested in getting hold of this content, you have at your disposal three editions to choose from.

The standard edition of Eclipse is worth 49.99 euros and includes all the contents of the expansion, as well as access to season 20 and (if applicable) a pre-order bonus.



The Eclipse edition + annual pass, for 99.99 euros, has all the material of the previous one plus several exclusive objects such as a hummingbird or all the dungeons that are launched during the new expansion; as well as lots of consumables and weapons.



Finally, the collector’s edition starts at 177 euros (more if you want to include the game) and includes the soundtrack, a 20.3cm figure with lights, a history book; as well as lithographs, stickers and an exclusive emblem, among other things.

