Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has a good debut on Steam: the throne world of Savathûn triumphs on PC

The game registers very positive player traffic since the release of its new expansion.

Destiny 2 fans can now cross February 22 off their calendars as The Witch Queen expansion it’s here. While Bungie has captivated all fans with a proposal that takes us to the Throne World of Savathûn, he has also introduced content that goes beyond the new location. In this way, the science fiction adventure now has novelties such as the manufacture of weapons and other functionalities.

Destiny 2 has gathered more than 290,000 concurrent players in the last 24 hoursAnd how has the expansion landed? Well, looking at the PC numbers, their reception has been quite positive. We had already told you that The Witch Queen is one of the most reserved contents of Destiny 2, and the post-launch hours confirm the interest of the public. Following the data provided by SteamDB, the Bungie game has had a spike of more than 290,000 concurrent players in the last 24 hours, although this figure has dropped to 145,000 at the time of writing this news.

There is no doubt that the Throne World of Savathûn has caught the interest of a good handful of users, but it has not reached the Destiny 2 records in terms of simultaneous players. At the moment, the highest achievement of the delivery on Steam was achieved with the Shadowkeep expansion released in 2019, which raised the number of concurrent users to more than 292,500.

As you can see, there is not much difference between the numbers achieved by The Witch Queen and Shadowkeep, so we will be attentive to the evolution of the new expansion. After all, Bungie still has the introduction of new raids pending for the next March 5th. Be that as it may, Destiny 2 aims to attract all kinds of looks both with its gameplay and with initiatives that go beyond the video game, since a new signing in the company has made us dream of a movie.

More on: Destiny 2, Destiny 2 – The Witch Queen, Simultaneous Players, and Steam.