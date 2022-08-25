Destiny 2 will abandon one of the most criticized decisions regarding the release of expansions

Starting with Eclipse, expansions will no longer expire and will remain in-game.

Destiny 2 is one of the most satisfying experiences for users looking for adventures in science fiction contexts. Since Bungie have been expanding the content of their game with expansions loaded with new features, although these surprises were always accompanied by one of the company’s most criticized decisions: the elimination of previous DLCs, even if we had paid for them.

Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere, and neither are its expansions.BungieThis situation was repeated once again with the arrival of The Witch Queen, the expansion released last February. And, with the introduction of Eclipse, the new space installment content, it seemed that Bungie would continue this practice. However, the past Destiny Showcase surprised us with statements that point to a major change: “We’ve also been working in the background on Destiny’s graphics engine, preparing our technology and games to last for many, many years. Because Destiny 2 is not going anywhere, and neither will their expansions“.

“We want this story, since we first communicated with Darkness on the Moon, to be fully playable from start to finish. As such, we are happy to announce that no more expansion will expire“, comment the developers in the presentation. In this way, we can expect that the missions and items of The Witch Queen remain in the delivery after the release of Eclipse, as well as other additions prior to said DLC.

Beyond this, it is important to remember that the Bungie event has also announced that we will be able to play all the previous expansions of the title for free Limited Timewhich will allow us to know some of the contents that arrived with Shadowkeep, Beyond Light y The Witch Queen. In addition, the Destiny Showcase also surprised us with a collaboration that unites this fantastic space proposal with Fortnite and Fall Guys.

