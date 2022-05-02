Destiny cheaters dodge much of Bungie lawsuit over ‘hack’ sales

The studio has taken legal action against a website that deals in cheats for multiplayer PC games.

It’s not the first time that Bungie has launched the battle against cheaters, the problem with the software that alters multiplayer games affects all players and has managed to ruin the experience in many online titles. On this occasion, the studio had filed legal action against AimJunkies, an online game modification software website.

As reported by Eurogamer, the defendants have managed to dodge much of Bungie’s lawsuit for copyright and trademark infringement, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. AimJunkies has responded to the accusations by claiming that the software used for the cheats was completely made by them and therefore was not copying Bungie’s code.

“Bungie has not alleged any facts to explain how cheat software constitutes an unauthorized copy of any of the copyrighted works identified in the lawsuit,” ruled U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zilly, who has reminded Bungie that the lawsuit must contain more than a “formulaic recitation of the elements of a cause of action.

Despite the setback received by Bungie, AimJunkies could still be responsible for trademark infringement having advertised products under the name “Destiny 2 Hacks“, a way by which they can still continue in court, according to Zilly said. The cheating has not stopped spreading to popular multiplayer titles, such as those of the Call of Duty series, having also led Activision to sue websites of hack sale.

More about: Destiny, Bungie, Hacks and Lawsuit.