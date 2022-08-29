Destiny expansion pre-orders top Steam sales, with Hogwarts Legacy peeking out

The data of the last week leaves us with a classification where Spider-Man drops to fourth position.

One more week, we return to the load with the sales data of Steam, which allow us to make a reading of how the digital PC market moves. After the previous top, which left us with the leadership of the remastering of Spider-Man for computers, there is a new protagonist for the last seven days.

Eclipse bookings have skyrocketedThe information collected by Steam DB once again shows that Steam Deck continues to sell at a good rate, although the fact that it appears in first place is due to the fact that the ranking is ordered by income generated, and the Valve’s console-computer It is priced quite a bit higher than the games.

As for the software as such, it is surprising to see an expansion as the best seller, something even more meritorious considering that it is pre-purchase. We are talking about Destiny 2: Eclipse, which is ahead of the rest of the games available in the Valve store despite not having been released yet, but boosted by the recent opening of reservations.

As for the rest of the ranking, we see that the PC version of Spider-Man has dropped to fourth place in the top, while F1 Manager 22 makes an appearance after its launch and Hogwarts Legacy the little leg is already showing with its reservationsbeing another of the outstanding titles of the last week.

Below we leave you the top 10 sales of the last seven days on Steam, remembering that it is ordered based on the income generated weekly on the Valve platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Destiny 2: Eclipse + Annual Pass (reservations)

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Spider-Man Remastered

Cult of the Lamb

Total War: WARHAMMER III- CoC

F1 Manager 2022

Sekiro GOTY Edition

Hogwarts Legacy

Hell: Bladepoint



Before you go, it’s worth remembering that in celebration of the announcement of the new Destiny 2 expansion for PC and consoles, Bungie allows you to play all previous expansions for free until August 30, so we recommend that you hurry if you want to try them before this Tuesday arrives.

