Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams responds to her absence from Beyonce’s Black is King

Beyonce’s new Disney+ visible album Black is King options cameos from all types of A-Listers, from Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell, to Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, however one one that didn’t seem is her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

And the singer has now damaged her silence about her absence within the movie, after tons of of followers requested on social media why she wasn’t concerned within the manufacturing.

Williams has posted screenshots of a few of her favorite moments from the piece on her instagram account, together with the caption, “Whenever you’re attempting to determine what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh simply publish ‘em all!!”

Within the feedback of the piece, one fan requested “the place you at within the movie although??” to which Williams merely responded, “I’m within the higher proper nook minding my enterprise!” – presumably a reference to her Instagram icon within the nook of the publish.

Some followers had anticipated Williams to seem within the movie as a result of her fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland had a cameo – though Rowland’s look was in the course of the tune Brown Pores and skin Woman, to which she is straight referred within the lyrics, which matches a good distance to explaining why she was featured and never Williams.

Black is King tells the story of a younger king who embarks on a journey to reclaim his throne and is a companion for the music from The Lion King: The Reward – the soundtrack album curated by the US celebrity for final 12 months’s live-action remake of animated basic The Lion King.

Different stars who appeared all through embrace Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack and Beyonce’s mom Tina Data Lawson.

Searching for one thing to watch? Finest motion pictures on Disney+, greatest collection on Disney+ and our TV Information. Join Disney+ for £59.99 a 12 months and £5.99 a month to watch Beyonce’s Black is King and extra.