Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed dates its release with a new trailer and fills its reserves of surprises

The game is scheduled for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series as it is too powerful for the old-gen.

Many players are eagerly awaiting the return of Crypto-137 with Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, a remake for PC, Xbox Series y PS5 that recovers the characteristic action of this franchise. And it is that, although we received this information because of a PlayStation error, this has not tarnished an experience that promises to be crazy in every way.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on August 30Therefore, those of us who are passionate about destruction in the video game were waiting for more information about this remake, and Black Forest Games wanted to raise expectations even more with a new trailer in which a definitive release date is set. So if you intend to take up your intergalactic weapons and unleash mayhem on Earth, consider Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out next August 30.

The video used to communicate this news is as brutal as we expected, with people being blown up, historical monuments being destroyed and other destructive actions that reiterate the main intention of this installment. In addition, the trailer also shows a cooperative way for two players that, with the split screen, will allow us to devastate the cities with friends and family.

And the surprises do not end here. According to the developers, pre-order Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will automatically reward us with the multiplayer spin-off Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage. With the possibility of playing with 4 friends online or 2 locally, this installment will allow us to wreak the most unlikely havoc. In addition to this, Black Forest Games also reminds that Crypto-137’s next adventure has an edition called ‘Dressed to Skill‘ which includes a cosmetic pack and challenge DLC that will be released in the last quarter of the year.

Of course, we have no doubt that Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will fulfill the dreams of those who are passionate about action between aliens and humans. After all, the developers in charge of the delivery ensure that their experience is too powerful for the previous generation of consoles, so we can expect a good assortment of weapons, lasers and crazy ways of destroy everything in our path.

