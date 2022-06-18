Destruction AllStars joins PS Plus Extra and Premium with great playable news

The Lucid Games title for PS5 premiered in 2021 and was free for two months for subscribers.

It seems like forever since Destruction AllStars premiered, but the crazy title of Lucid Games It premiered last year on PlayStation 5, after a controversy with its price that ended up being resolved with the game being free for two months for Plus subscribers.

Now, the multiplayer will continue its relationship with Sony’s subscription service, but in this case with the new PS Plus model. And it is that the new subscriptions are released in Spain on June 23, with Destruction AllStars confirming that will be part of the Extra and Premium catalog in the European territory.

They will add events every six weeksAlong with the news, those responsible have shared on the official PlayStation blog the different content that will be released on the same date, which aims to revitalize the game. Title incorporate special events that will last six weeks, each with a game mode or playlist, as well as challenges.

If we decide to be part of them, we can earn numerous rewards in the form of cosmetic content and currency for the game. The initial three are Rise, Union and Survival, arriving the first on June 22 along with a new game mode called High Shot and modifications to existing modes. You can see more in the video that heads this news.

As for Lucid Games, the latest news from the studio is that it is in charge of developing a new triple A multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that we still don’t know anything about. They had also been linked to the rumored reboot de Twisted Metalbut finally seems to have changed hands.

