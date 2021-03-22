Destruction AllStars Season 1 Revealed, With Battle Pass, New Character, Mode and More

Lucid Games already confirmed, after the launch of Destruction AllStars, which had new content planned for the game throughout 2021. Well, today they have announced what will be all the news that will reach the multiplayer of PS5 on the occasion of Season 1.

This season it will be called Hotshots, and it will add a lot of content, highlighting the Battle Passes. These will have free tiers and premium tiers, with progression-linked cosmetic rewards on both. Likewise, a new game mode, another character and much more will also arrive. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information has been published through the Official PlayStation Blog. And in a complete entry, the Lucid Games community manager, George Rule, has confirmed that the intention is to bet on this Seasons system.

The new game mode they are working on is a competitive mode called Blitz. In it, four teams of three players will face each other. However, beyond emphasizing that it will be “competitive”, they have not revealed more details in that way. So it will be time to wait.

As for the new character (with his hero vehicle included), no further details regarding what he will look like have been revealed either. What has been confirmed is that the title will receive a Photo mode. However, this can only be used when we play alone, for obvious reasons.

On the other hand, to celebrate the announcement, Lucid has confirmed that this coming weekend players will be able to get double XP playing. In addition, they have published the Bluefang Challenge series. The game hit the market through PS Plus. However, from next April 6 it will also be possible to buy it at a reduced price of 19.99 euros. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition will come with various cosmetics.