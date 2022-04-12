Destruction vs kittens: watching TikTok from Ukraine or Russia is seeing two completely different worlds due to the Russian blockade

Social networks are taking a major role in the war between Russia and Ukraine. For many they are the main source of information, but it has already been shown countless times that they can be a double-edged sword. Russia has blocked access to virtually all social networks that do not belong to the countryexcept one: TikTok. However, what a young Russian can see on this social network is very different from what someone from Ukraine can see through TikTok.

The NRK media has created a website explaining the investigation carried out when entering TikTok from Ukraine and Russia, being able to see two completely different worlds. And it is that while the vast majority of the content on TikTok from Ukraine refers to the war, when entering from Russia, the subject is reduced to a handful of comedic videos, largely masking the situation.

So close and yet so far

To find out what is shown on this social network in both countries, from NRK they used bots to swipe thousands of videos. They created one profile with a Ukrainian IP and one with a Russian IP. In addition, the profiles were of 19-year-old males, being ‘old enough to watch mature content, but also young enough to be relevant to the military’. Furthermore, they named these bots ‘Nykolai’ and ‘Alexei’, being the two most popular names from both countries. They also used artificial intelligence for profile pictures.



Image: NRK.no

Once the profiles were created, all you had to do was train the TikTok algorithm to know which videos the platform was going to recommend. As mentioned from the middle, it was only enough to swipe three times to see the clear differences. And it is that while in the Ukrainian profile you could see videos referring to the war in the vast majority of them, in the Russian profile ‘very TikTok’ clips were obtained, that is, of a comic nature, curiosities or entertainment.

Putin’s government introduced laws against ‘fake news’ on March 4, 8 days after the invasion began. Violation of these laws carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.. Because of this, users cannot upload videos to TikTok from Russia. In this way, practically everything that the Russian IP bot sees is content created before the outbreak of the war, or from the very first days.

War does not exist for Russia



Image: NRK.no

To find out if they could change ‘the likes’ of their Russian bot and introduce Ukrainian content, they made the bot watch for a long time every video that referred to the war, or anyone who showed a Ukrainian flag, also liking the videos. After more than 1,000 videos, the bot was only able to see a video from a surveillance camera showing a missile hitting a building in Kharkov. In fact, the clip was shared by a Russian account that made a reference to when video games are paused. They also tried to find videos of the war through the TikTok search engine and from the Russian IP bot without any success.

A report from the website Tracking Exposed ensures that 95% of global TikTok content has been restricted in Russia. Of the more than 4,000 videos that the bots have watched, only 19 of them have been seen by both, none referring to the war.