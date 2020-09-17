‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed for Season 3 at Showtime

The Child Mero and Desus Good simply obtained some greater than good information.

Showtime has formally renewed their late-night speak present “Desus & Mero” for a 3rd season. Information of the decide up comes because the pair are producing season 2 from their houses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The present, which is Showtime’s first ever speak present, is constant to air its second season on Sunday and Thursday nights. Every episode sees the co-hosts giving their tackle the day’s scorching matters and chatting with friends resembling Senator Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Vice President Joe Biden and David Letterman.

The renewal announcement was made immediately by the premium cabler’s president of leisure Gary Levine. Season 3 will premiere someday in 2021.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have ‘Desus & Mero’ as our signature late-night collection,” mentioned Levine. “They’re our very personal ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park each episode, with their singular mix of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) are longtime mates and proud Bronx natives who got here to prominence by way of their podcast “The Bodega Boys” and internet collection “Desus vs. Mero.” Previous to Showtime, their speak present run on Viceland garnered them a powerful following which fashioned a leaping off level for their new present.

Previous to the present’s premiere in Feb. of final 12 months, the pair teased that they have been going to disrupt the late-night area with some “f—— cultural paradigm-shifting s—.” Virtually two full seasons in, they’re effectively on their strategy to fulfilling that promise.

Produced for Showtime by Jax Media, “Desus & Mero” is govt produced by Desus, Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.