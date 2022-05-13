Details of his future in the NBA, the National Team and what is the special technique that he trains in Córdoba: 7 phrases by Facundo Campazzo

Facu Campazzo talks about his future and tells how he is getting ready with his training in Córdoba

After a second season in the NBA which was complicated in Denver Nuggets with a few minutes, Facundo Campazzo He returned to Argentina to recharge his batteries, but also to carry out a differentiated training in his native Córdoba and try to return to the United States better armed if he has the chance to continue in the best basketball league on the planet. The 31-year-old point guard analyzed his future and recounted details of his preparatory work.

“We still have to wait. Only on July 1 does the market open and there you can talk to the teams that are interested. Nothing can be done beforeso as much as my strength is not patience and tranquility, there is no other way but to wait, ”he said about what will happen to his career in dialogue with TyC Sports.

The second season of Campazzo (5.1 points, 36% shooting, 30% triples, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 turnover and 18 minutes) contrasted with the first (6.1, 38%, 35%, 3.6, 2.1, 1.2, 1.1 y 22m), a situation that left him out of the rotation of the coach’s team Mike Malone.

Facu’s future would no longer be with the Denver Nuggets (Photo by Garrett Ellwood / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

“I’m fine, in Cordoba enjoying the family, visiting friends and trying to see everyone while I train to keep up with the pace and to be prepared for anything,” he added. In addition, he referred to her daughter Sara, of whom she confessed that she is “restless” like him.

After taking ten days off with his team, he began with hard training work to polish some points of his game. He spent a few days practicing with the National League Institute squad until Gloria made his trip to Corrientes to continue with the quarterfinals against Regatas.

In the provincial capital he began to train together with Mariano Sanchez, individual development coach who has already accompanied louis scola in the preview of the 2019 World Cup played in China. “I’m training so I don’t lose pace. I also rehearse things that I don’t usually play during the season, like tools to have on offense, add weapons to my offenses and details of my shots, which was perhaps my deficit this season. I try to be as detailed as I can in that regard.”, he explained.

“The balance in these two seasons is positive or I try to make it positive. There is a lot of work to be done, hopefully I can stay there and I will do everything possible to stay in the NBA. We have to wait until July 1 to see what options there are, ”he said.

Facundo Campazzo was losing the consideration of coach Michael Malone (Photo by Noah Graham / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

Regarding the Argentine team, he was very excited, wanting to be able to return, arrive as well as possible and with great praise for the new coach, Néstor “Che” Garcia: “We have a very big challenge with the new coach, the creation of the group, the identity and the way of playing, which may be a little different from what we were doing. Néstor is going to give confidence to all of us and to the team itself”.

While he also analyzed the present of Nicolás Laprovittolawho plays for Barcelona in Spain: “He is breaking it, he is playing very well, with a lot of confidence and he is putting out his best game. It is an essential pieceas a friend and as a teammate, makes me very happy because we knew the quality of the player he is and he is proving it”.

Finally, he gave his opinion on the choice of his partner in the Nuggets, Nikola Jokicfor the second consecutive year as Most valuable Player of the NBA (MVP for its acronym in English): “The vote always has questions, but personally it is super deserved for everything he did and achieved. He always works more than the rest, he does better for his colleagues and does things i never saw before”.

KEEP READING:

An NBA photo: the story behind the unprecedented dinner with the glories of Argentine basketball

The magnifying glass on the future of Facundo Campazzo in the NBA: the key decision he made for the recess and the options he handles

Campazzo’s future in the NBA after Denver’s elimination against Golden State: the key date and possible stakeholders