Detective Chinatown 3 breaks a box office record and beats Endgame in the US

Detective Chinatown 3 had an impressive opening weekend in China with ticket sales reaching 393 million, a number that Not only does it outperform Avengers: Endgame in North America, it sets a record for a single market.

As reported in THR and Gitesh PandyaDetective Chinatown 3 set a box office record on Lunar New Year Weekend, accompanied by the time-travel romantic comedy Hi, Mom, which has reached 160 million.

We are talking about a context in which the Covid-19 pandemic is undermining the box office, but it seems that China is beginning to beat again. Detective Chinatown 3 is one of the most delayed films due to the pandemic.

Detective Chinatown 3 is forecast to hit a gross of $ 865 million, making it the second-highest grossing film in China, dethroning 2017’s Wolf Warrior, which grossed $ 874 million.

And he has not achieved it in one fell swoop due to the presence of Hi, Mom, a comedy that has taken part of the proceeds collected during the weekend.

Detective Chinatown 3 has been filmed using IMAX cameras at all times, and has earned 23.5 million in these cinemas, becoming the most successful IMAX premiere in history in that country.