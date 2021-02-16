Entertainment

Detective Chinatown 3 breaks a box office record and beats Endgame in the US

February 16, 2021
1 Min Read

Detective Chinatown 3 had an impressive opening weekend in China with ticket sales reaching 393 million, a number that Not only does it outperform Avengers: Endgame in North America, it sets a record for a single market.

As reported in THR and Gitesh PandyaDetective Chinatown 3 set a box office record on Lunar New Year Weekend, accompanied by the time-travel romantic comedy Hi, Mom, which has reached 160 million.

We are talking about a context in which the Covid-19 pandemic is undermining the box office, but it seems that China is beginning to beat again. Detective Chinatown 3 is one of the most delayed films due to the pandemic.

Detective Chinatown 3 is forecast to hit a gross of $ 865 million, making it the second-highest grossing film in China, dethroning 2017’s Wolf Warrior, which grossed $ 874 million.

And he has not achieved it in one fell swoop due to the presence of Hi, Mom, a comedy that has taken part of the proceeds collected during the weekend.

Detective Chinatown 3 has been filmed using IMAX cameras at all times, and has earned 23.5 million in these cinemas, becoming the most successful IMAX premiere in history in that country.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.