Detective Pikachu 2? Here’s One Star’s Frustrated Answer

Alas, Warner Bros.’ potential plans for Detective Pikachu 2 stay a thriller. Fortunately for Justice Smith, he is been conserving busy as an actor. And he is received one other blockbuster sequel within the works as hell be reprising his function as Franklin Webb within the just lately titled Jurassic World: Dominion. That film is about to start out filming, so maybe Detective Pikachu‘s sequel will observe. Timing would probably rely on the busy schedule of Ryan Reynolds, and the way a lot time on set he could be obtainable for.