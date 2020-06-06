Detective Pikachu’s Parent Pokemon Company Is Latest To Pledge Large Sum To NAACP

America in at present within the midst of protests erupting throughout in assist of racial justice, which has subsequently led to numerous high-profile figures and corporations not solely talking out in opposition to racism, but in addition donating cash to nonprofit organizations that deal with this concern. We are able to now add The Pokemon Company to this record, as the company entity behind final yr’s Detective Pikachu and all issues Pocket Monsters has made a large donation to each the Nationwide Affiliation for the Development of Coloured Individuals (NAACP) and Black Lives Matter.