Determination to have a good time ‘Partition Vibhisika Memorial Day’ on August 14, an afternoon earlier than Independence Day, PM Modi tweeted.

New Delhi: An afternoon earlier than Independence Day, the day of 14th August will now be celebrated as 'Vibhishika Memorial Day'. PM Modi has given details about this determination. Indian Independence Day is well known on 15 August. The rustic was once declared independence on this present day. Pakistan celebrates Independence Day on 14 August.

PM Modi, whilst tweeting about 'Partition Vibhisika Memorial Day', stated that the ache of partition of the rustic can by no means be forgotten. Because of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers needed to be displaced or even misplaced their lives. In reminiscence of the combat and sacrifice of the ones other people, it's been determined to have a good time 14th August as 'Vibhishika Memorial Day'.

The ache of partition of the rustic can by no means be forgotten. On account of hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers have been displaced or even misplaced their lives. In reminiscence of the combat and sacrifice of the ones other people, it's been determined to have a good time 14th August as 'Vibhishika Memorial Day'. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav stated – If I didn’t get time from PM, then someplace it’s an insult to CM

PM Modi stated that this present day of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day won’t most effective encourage us to do away with the poison of discrimination, animosity and ill-will, however it is going to additionally support harmony, social unity and human sensibilities.