Detox after the festivities, yes or no?: what nutritionists advise

Tools like fasting should not be thought of as a nutritional strategy to offset the mess of the Holidays (Getty)

celebrate the Christmas It is synonymous with a family reunion, with friends, with children waiting for the clock to strike twelve at night, with gifts. And of food. And drink. And -why not admit it- of excesses. It is that despite what has been warned by specialists in recent weeks, many people cannot avoid falling into temptation and do everything they knew they should avoid: they skip meals on the day of the celebration, they arrive at dinner with a great appetite, they eat everything and a lot, they drink alcohol in the same proportion, and they give themselves the great binge with desserts and sweets.

Corks and fireworks alert: how to enjoy the festivities without regretting accidents The moments of the festivities are approaching and sometimes the celebrations do not end in the best way for not taking precautions. What should we take into account, according to an expert from the Pedro Lagleyze Ophthalmological Hospital

The result? Discomfort, guilt, anxiety and a rampant search for “detoxify” the body after excesses. But how recommendable are these strategies?

“And we googled ‘dieta detox’ we will find an infinite number of different alternatives, but these ‘detoxification plans’ usually have several aspects in common: they are short-lived (between one day and one month), they include the exclusive consumption of fruits and vegetables; fasting periods; elimination of flour and/or dairy products from the daily diet; restrict caffeine and/or alcohol, and promote the use of meal replacement teas or shakes.” This is how he began to develop before the consultation of infobae Nutrition graduate Eugenia Briz (MP 95), who emphasized that “it is scientifically proven that the human body has an excellent detoxification system.”

Guilt and anxiety usually appear the next day, if excesses predominated at the celebration (Getty)

And he added: “Our organs work together to eliminate waste: the liver removes waste from the bloodstream while the kidneys excrete it through urine. The intestine does not need an internal cleaning since it naturally selects the necessary nutrients for its absorption, leaving aside what it does not need to be eliminated later.

What are the 7 causes that raise stress levels in the days before the holidays and how to combat them See also “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Pinocchio”, among the premieres that will arrive on Disney + Day This time of year promotes celebrations and family reunions. For some people, the last days of the year also generate anxiety

For her, “you could say that the body is essentially a self-cleaning machine; then, the focus must be on a correct diet that favors the natural detoxification process, providing the necessary nutrients for our body to work according to its capacity”. “For this there is no universal solution, it is achieved with a plan of healthy nutrition carried out by a graduate in Nutrition, who evaluates the individual requirements and adapts the diet to each person”, he pointed out.

For her part, in the opinion of the Nutritionist from the Department of Food and Dietetics of the Hospital de Clínicas Florencia Salva, “mealtime should be thought of as an opportunity to share a table with family and/or friends.” “The pleasure and enjoyment of the food we choose to eat is put at stake without thinking about labeling food as good and bad or thinking that there are prohibited foods,” she pointed out. Through cooking we also show affection and affection towards diners, this transcends beyond what we eat because we do not eat just to incorporate nutrients. Eating is our right and feeling pleasure from eating what we choose is healthy, since the important thing is the amount of what we consume”.

The practice of fasting has more and more followers, but it should not be implemented without professional follow-up (Getty)

The tool has been used for some time as a digestive rest method to “reset” the body. And although to many it may seem like a valid alternative for these days after the festivities, in the opinion of María Cecilia Ponce, a graduate in Nutrition (MN 3362), “the benefits of fasting must be thought of not as a nutritional strategy to compensate for the mess of the Holidays but as a nutritional proposal when what you want to achieve is to lower inflammation levels, improve mitochondrial biogenesis, and improve digestion.”

Snacking and excesses: what are the 5 most common eating mistakes during the holidays See also Latin America must speak out on the repression in Russia Tables with dishes and snacks available at all times lead to eating much more without realizing it. Some tricks to get through the festive gatherings without weight shocks

And to these well-known benefits he added: “Fasting helps to generate a greater amount of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, therefore hypochlorhydria improves and with this it predisposes to a better assimilation of nutrients and better protein digestion, insulin levels are decreased and blood glucose, which improves metabolism in the short term, predisposes the body to burn more fat from its reserves, among other benefits.

“Fasts are ancient practices, millenary, present in all religions and all civilizations throughout history; it is something highly implemented throughout humanity with different types of purposes, whether religious or purifying,” said Ponce, for whom “the concept should not be to apply fasting as a compensatory strategy for disorder, but rather as a strategy to implement during the year as part of resetting digestion and adjusting it to the circadian rhythm”.

During Christmas and the New Year, the goal of enjoying with loved ones is often blurred by excesses (Getty)

“Traditionally, the characteristic preparations of the Holidays contain a greater amount of calories, which makes it a good alternative to incorporate a variety of vegetables in the preparations in order to have greater availability when choosing. An example could be making a variety of raw and cooked salads, stuffed or roasted vegetables, vegetable puddings”, Salva began to analyze at this point.

Another option that the specialist recommended is to innovate the classic recipes by replacing dressings and cold meats with healthy options: “For example, in the traditional pancake tower preparation, pancakes can be made with spinach dough, replace the mayonnaise with spreadable cheese and fill with a variety of vegetables: purple lettuce, French lettuce; grated tomato, carrot or beetroot slices; alternate layers of pancakes with lean danbo or ricotta cheese. Another way is to replace mayonnaise or cream-based dressings with vegetable-based dressings, sauces made with spices and yogurt can be good healthy alternatives.

He also pointed out that The excesses typical of these days and getting out of the usual routine “can bring consequences such as gastroenteritis, bloating or abdominal inflammation, nausea and headache, which can make the festive moment unpleasant.” “Eating excessively on these occasions because it is considered ‘allowed’ can not only cause this type of difficulties, but in chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, these disorders can lead to decompensation,” he pointed out. This means that we must maintain a certain balance in our diet without falling into extremes, trying to think that it is not the ‘last dinner’, but that after Christmas Eve the New Year celebration is the following week and if excessive food is eaten It can be detrimental in certain cases.”

Finally, regarding doing restrictive, liquid or detox diets After the holidays to try to compensate for excess food intake, he said: “They are not recommended for our health. Not only is it not healthy for our body, but it is important that on holidays we can eat enjoying the festive moment, as well as take advantage of those days to share the table with family and friends, without eating large quantities or depriving ourselves of eat something we like. It is also important that, in order to control portions, the selected foods are placed on the plate to avoid lack of portion control”.

Keep reading

Eating as if the world did not end, it is possible: a guide to not needing a detox the day after the Holidays

How to put together a healthy eating plan to enjoy the sun, according to nutritionists

Miracle diets are not the way to “get to summer”, according to specialists