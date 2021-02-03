Detroit: Become Human, Call of Duty: Black Ops III and more coming to PS Now in February

In recent months, PlayStation Now has received high-quality titles. For example Horizon Zero Dawn, The Surge 2, Darksiders 3, Injustice 2 or RAGE 2. And after knowing the games that will reach the subscription service this February 2021, it is clear that Sony’s commitment will continue to be strong in the future.

Ahead we have a list headed by Detroit: Become Human, one of the great PS4 exclusives. But there are also titles as important as Call of Duty: Black Ops III. In total, six new games that we reveal below.

Here is a complete list of the games coming to PS Now this month.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Detroit: Become Human

Darksiders Genesis

Little Nightmares

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

On the other hand, although it only affects a couple of games, keep in mind that Black Ops 3 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available temporarily. The first will be until April 29, 2021, while the 2K Games title can be played on PS Now until August 2, 2021.

You should also know that the six games can be played both on PS4 and PS5 and from a PC through DualShock 4. Exactly the same with the more than 700 games already available (PS2, PS3 and PS4). Among these, there are both triple A and independent games and for all audiences. In addition, many games can also be downloaded to the console, so you do not have to play streaming.

We remind you that the subscription is priced at 9.99 euros per month, although you can also opt for the quarterly subscription (24.99 euros), or the annual one (59.99 euros). Not to mention the seven-day free trial offered by Sony.