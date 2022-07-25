Detroit: Become Human will have a spin off in the form of a manga adaptation

The Quantic Dream title carries over to the manga in Japan with a story set in the same era as the game.

Detroit: Become Human is not only the last great game published by Quantic Dream, but in addition to being a sales success on PlayStation and PC it seems to have attracted the attention of more fields away from video games. And no, we are not referring to the cinema despite the influences of David Cage.

We are talking about the fact that, according to the information published by Dengeki Online and the Kotaku translation, we know that a manga inspired by the game has been confirmed that will be named Detroit: Become Human Tokyo Storieswritten by Saruwatari Kazami (supervised by Quantic Dream) and drawn by Moto Sumida.

It is set in the same time but in TokyoIt is a spin off of the video game that will be released in Japan and is set at the same time as the story we live in, although explores the events that occurred in Tokyo instead of in Detroit. Unlike the work of Quantic Dream, the androids of Japan are seen as something positive for the future of the country, with the main character, queenbeing very popular. However, something will happen once the androids become self-aware.

Waiting to confirm if the manga finally launches outside of Japan (it appears in Comic Bridge magazine), it’s a good time to review the history of Quantic Dream with the special interview we did with David Cage for the 25th anniversary of the development studiowhere the creator reviews the best and worst moments that the team has experienced throughout its adventure creating video games.

