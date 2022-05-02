Deus Ex reveals the figures of its latest games: sales milestones, mobile success and more

Eidos Montreal has been bought by the Embracer Group along with other Square Enix developers.

Embracer Group has woken up wanting to cheer on Monday and has announced the purchase of several studios owned by Square Enix, which leaves us with Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal y Eidos Montreal in the portfolio of the Swedish conglomerate. With a transaction of $300 millionSquare Enix intends to investigate the possibilities of NFTs and cloud gaming while giving away IPs such as Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Thief or the acclaimed franchise of Deus Ex.

The last three deliveries of Deus Ex accumulate 12 million units soldAnd it is that the experiences created by Eidos Montreal have not only surprised a good handful of users, but have also achieved some millionaire sales. This is how we see it in the presentation of Embracer Group, where David Anfossihead of Eidos Montreal, shows a slide focused on the commercial performance of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, its Director’s Cut and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Source: Embracer Group Presentation (YouTube)

These three titles have managed to sell 12 million unitswhich adds up to some 2 million downloads of the mobile games Deus Ex: The Fall (also for PC) and Deus Ex: GO, both paid. On the other hand, the data from Eidos Montreal recall that its franchise has a score of 83% on Metacritic and, focusing exclusively on smartphone experiences, users have rated it with an average of 4.4/5 in the App Store.

We already knew that Deus Ex had marked an entire generation of players, but we did not know the latest figures recorded by Eidos Montreal. This acquisition has given us reason to dream of the return of this and other sagas, although those responsible seem to be far from developing a new installment of Deus Ex and, for the moment, they have already confirmed that they are working on various projects with Unreal Engine.