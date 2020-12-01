Devar-Bhabhi Love Affair: Devar-bhabhi had a love affair, when the marriage of the young man is fixed, both of them in a closed room…

Devar-Bhabhi Ka Love Affair: Due to love affair in Ghazipur area of ​​Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the brother-in-law allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the house. Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Ghazipur police station, Kamlesh Pal said that the young man Rammilan Nishad (22) and his sister-in-law in a single loop tied in a fan in a sealed room inside at Mazra Lamehta in Brahmantara village at around 7.30 am on Tuesday. The bodies of Sunita (26) were found hanging. Also Read – Husband beheaded wife, took him to police station, said in front of police – it was very bad, I cut it

He said that on not opening the door of the room in the morning, the family broke the door and went inside and informed the police seeing the bodies of both hanging on the noose. Also Read – Allegations of illegal relationship with nephew, Khap panchayat gave such punishment to woman …

Pal quoted Hariom, the elder brother of the deceased youth and Sunita’s husband, as saying, “He has a three-year-old son and three-month-old daughter.” The younger brother and wife had a love affair for a long time. Brother’s marriage has been decided with a girl, whom both were opposing. Possibly due to the marriage being fixed, both have committed suicide. ” Also Read – The TV anchor had an illegal relationship with the girl who worked together, the wife refused and got her murdered

The SHO said that both the bodies have been taken into possession and sent to the government hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

