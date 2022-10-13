Devastating report on the “Mbappé state” in PSG: conflict with the Neymar clan, mood swings and increasingly isolated

Kylian Mbappé, in full conflict with PSG and in constant tension with the locker room (Photo: Reuters)

The appearance of a headline in the European media was the final straw: Mbappé wants to leave PSG in January. Hours before the key clash against Benfica for the Champions League, that striking leak was a blow to the chin. Far from losing strength, the escalation of the conflict grew and the French newspapers began to give credence to the wish of the star who renewed his contract just a few months ago. The new war was declared…

“We were wrong, and I was the first”was the phrase that Kylian told his relatives, as confirmed by a source to the newspaper France Blue. Disagreement with the promises broken by the board, Neymar’s situation, the lack of reinforcements and his position on the pitch are some of the arguments that were filtered to justify the attacker’s anger.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg. The situation in the locker room is experiencing a new chapter of bellicosity after what happened in the “Penaltygate” at the beginning of the season that had Kiki and Neymar in the eye of the storm. The fact was not filed, but it is not the only point that keeps the striker in conflict with his teammates.

The relationship between Neymar and Mbappé is not at its best (Photo: Gettyimages)

The newspaper The team made a detailed report telling what is happening behind the scenes and they assure that Mbappé is “increasingly isolated” in the locker room and there is a “an impression of a state within a state”, as defined by a source. They even dare to ensure that the “Mbappé State” is losing followers and he barely has the support of his friend Achraf Hakimi, apart from his compatriots Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike, considering that the latter two joined the squad in the recent transfer market. In that support combo he still has the backing of the DT Christophe Galtierwho balances to try to prevent his squad from exploding into the air.

“One day he arrives at the Camp des Loges, all smiles, jokes and hello to everyone; and the next day he arrives without saying a word, he does not look at anyone ”a person with access to the privacy of the training center told journalists Damien Degorre and Arnaud Hermant.

Mbappé’s renewal with the club when he was free and it seemed that he accepted Real Madrid’s tempting proposal came with two facts that made his figure grow: a kind of carte blanche in the construction of the new project around its hierarchy and the call of the President of the Republic of France himselfEmmanuel Macron. “It was supposed to be the heart of PSG’s new project, but according to its leaders could become a problem if your relationship with others does not improve”, reflected in the renowned French newspaper.

Kylian’s mood swings were also criticized (Photo: Reuters)

The process of eliminating the “clans” within the locker room was carried out throughout the transfer market, even pushing the departure of the Argentines Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. The group of South Americans in the dressing rooms, with weight on a day-to-day basis, was “weakened” but at the start of the new season those who remained in the club did not take well the “taking over of Mbappé”. “At first they didn’t say anything, silently observing the attitude of a player who has become the boss of the locker room”, reported in the middle. Though tic tac of the pump had already begun to run when Neymar found out that the Frenchman, with whom he had established a great relationship, had just landed in Paris, had given free rein for its sale.

As if something was missing to complete the combo, Leo Messi and the Brazilian became the soccer leaders of the team. They showed their best performance at the start of Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The “sports weight” of the Argentine was growing by taking away a share of prominence from Mbappé. “And he has increased his weight in the group, supported by Marquinhos and some Spanish speakers. In private, several expressed their incomprehension: why did Mbappé deserve so much power?”, they recounted.

In this devastating report entitled “In PSG, discontent grows against Kylian Mbappé” they also assure that the closeness of the star with the sports management – in charge of Luis Campos and Olivier Gagne – and with the new head of the communication, Julien Maynard, closely linked to his family environment.

The balance, they hope in the club’s board, will only be maintained by the professionalism of all these stars who in just 40 days will have to start their dream of lifting the World Cup in Qatar. But in the meantime they have to weather the new storm that broke out in the last few versions of a “digital army” in Twitter hired by some members of the entity to perform on social networks “violent and dirty campaigns, in particular against the media and personalities of the club”among which was Mbappé…

