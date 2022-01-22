Developers do not approve of NFTs and cryptocurrencies in video games, according to a survey

Some professionals prefer not to join this trend due to the consequences on the environment.

Konami, Square Enix, Ubisoft… There are already several video game companies that have announced plans around the universe of NFT and the cryptocurrencies. This kind of news has generated all kinds of reactions in the community, and it is expected to be a trend that will lead some debates in 2022. However, we have just met a new group that disapproves of such practices in video games: the developers.

It is a technology that seeks a purposeAccording to the latest GDC report, video game creators do not intend to adapt these terms as payment tools. Through a survey in which more than 2,700 developers have participated, a 70% they claimed not to be interested in NFTs. Something similar is repeated with cryptocurrencies, since a 72% of those surveyed do not see their inclusion in digital entertainment as necessary.

Some participants have not missed the opportunity to give their opinion about this world. In this sense, one of them believes that NFTs and cryptocurrencies are “a technology that look for a purpose. People will be interested in it as a game of chance to make money, but there is not enough public demand for it to be a real currency”. Added to this are other voices that recall the environmental impact of these practices: “I prefer not to endorse the burning of a forest to confirm that someone ‘owns’ a JPEG”.

Of course, it is to be hoped that the debates around NFTs and cryptocurrencies don’t end here. At least, we can assume that not all agents in the video game industry are interested in this world, since Xbox or Josef Fares have publicly shown their rejection. We will have to see how the theme develops throughout the year, but everything indicates that we will continue to find news that relates these terms to the universe of video games.

