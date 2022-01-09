Developers from Bioshock, Dishonored and Obsidian are working on a new South Park game

A job offer has revealed the studio after a new video game in the hooligan animated series.

Last year we learned that the South Park universe expansion agreement would include a new video game for the successful animation franchise. The veteran and controversial series has been in broadcast for about 25 years, counting with videogames from the generation of the first PlayStation Y Nintendo 64 to the present.

The game is being developed on Unreal Engine 4We hardly had any information about this new project, beyond that would use 3D for animation, leaving behind the characteristic style that started Obsidian Entertainment with South Park: The Stick of Truth and that would remain in its sequel, South Park: The Fractured But Whole. On this occasion, the information comes through a job offer posted by Question Games, which has been echoed by Eurogamer.

Job offer requires experience in multiplayer game developmentThe studio would be looking for a level designer to “a video game set in the world of South Park“Although we cannot confirm that this video game in development is the same one that we were aware of months ago, the study that would be carrying it out, Question Games, has among its ranks former triple-A game developers such as Thief: Deadly Shadows, the Bioshock trilogy, Dishonored and the last two installments of the franchise by Ubisoft.

The job offer refers to the game development on Unreal Engine 4 and among the requirements are the experience in multiplayer game development. Familiarity with development is also valued in PC and consoles Current desktop: Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5. Question Games is a California-based development studio and Viginia, authors of the cooperative horror adventure, The Blackout Club.

More about: South Park.