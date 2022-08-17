Developers from large companies are less focused than those who work in small ones. The reason: they have many meetings

Software developers spend an average of a third of their week in meetings, according to data collected by time-management app Clockwise. And another interesting fact is that large companies have more meetings, which affects their productivity.

This Clockwise study has drawn its conclusions from 1.5 million registered meetings on its platform over the course of 12 months (until May 2022). It collects information on the work dynamics of 80,000 developers in 5,000 companies.

An average software engineer spends 10.9 hours a week in meetings, and has 19.6 hours of “concentration” time. When we talk about “concentration time” the company talks about the professional having two or more free hours to concentrate on work.





The remaining six hours are classified as “chunked,” which refers to gaps in the schedule between meetings that offer little opportunity to refill A homework. In this regard, there is other research that concludes that it takes about 23 minutes to refocus after an interruption (and meetings are often the cause of the context switch that distracts workers from productive work).

The more concentration time, the more productivity

The Clockwise Report also highlighted the importance of concentration time for ultimate productivity. According to a survey of 150 software engineering managers, 90% correlate focus time with productivity. And about 8 out of 10 say that this also brings better income to a company.





As companies grow, engineering teams have more meetings. On average, small business engineers (this refers to those with between 1 and 249 employees) spend 9.7 hours a week in meetings, which means 3.2 hours less of meetings than those who work in large companies.

Concentration time drops from 22.5 hours per week in small companies to 16.9 hours in large ones. Larger companies rely on meetings to make decisions. The bigger they are, the more decisions are required, and that leads to more meetings, or so the idea is, although Clockwise states that it doesn’t always “have to be true, but that’s the way things are usually done.”

Meetings are important, but Dan Kador, Vice President of Engineering at Clockwise says it’s important to find the right balance. “It’s important for teams to meet to discuss things and make sure everyone is on the same page, but meetings are often scheduled at regular intervals, even if they aren’t necessary.”

In other words, the practice of holding a meeting every x amount of time, even if there is nothing to discuss, can be counterproductive. In these cases, on many occasions, “although there is nothing to discuss, the meeting takes place anyway. And some Meeting organizers feel compelled to run out of time“And remember the report that this applies to professionals in other fields, not just developers.

Lead developers spend even more time together





Developers, as in many other guilds, spend more time in meetings as they move up the career ladder and become managers. Specifically, seven more hours a week on average, according to Clockwise.

With this, we have to concentration time decreases markedly in the case of managers. On this, we have other studies that show how, with teleworking, constant notifications also reduce productivity.