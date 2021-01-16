Development of Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t fully begin until 2016, according to Jason Schreier

If you have followed the news in the last month, you will have read on a few occasions that Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the last decade, has ended up being a fiasco, arriving on the market in a very sorry state – especially in the initial models of PS4 and Xbox One – despite several delays in its release date.

Jason Schreier, ex-Kotaku and one of the most reputable personalities to talk about working conditions in video game development, has once again charged CD Projekt in a new report published in Bloomberg and in which many details of the “disastrous development” are explained from the failed video game.

The journalist claims to have collected testimonies from a score of developers or ex-developers. Despite being originally announced in 2012, with a first teaser in January 2013, Schreier claims that the development team continued to fully develop The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It was only when he finished with the third Geralt of Rivia game that he began to fully focus on Cyberpunk 2077.

So far it might make sense for the Polish studio to focus its efforts on the studio’s most successful game to date. The problem is that this led to a series of deceptive practices. For example, it is claimed that the impressive trailer shown to us at E3 2018, the first to open the mouth of this futuristic universe in Night City, is “almost completely fake.”

Those responsible for the study promised their workers that, with the planned planning, there would be no need to work overtime (known as crunch). However, the developers themselves do claim to have felt pressured to work many more hours than healthy and they themselves, in an exercise in self-awareness about the state of the game that the directive seemed to lack, began to bet on when it would be delayed after Spring 2020 will be announced at that E3 2019 in which Keanu Reeves appeared.

Despite promises from leaders that the crisis would not be necessary, developers still felt pressure to work long hours, and when the spring 2020 release date was announced, they began to bet on when it would be delayed. Whoever bet that the RPG would have four different dates would win, because, as you will remember, it first moved to September, then to November and, after announcing that it was already Gold, to December.

On the part of CD Projekt, although it underestimated the lack of power of the basic versions of PS4 and Xbox One preferably, the coronavirus pandemic also played against it, since in this report it is reported that programmers and testers mainly played the game. PC development version, while development consoles did not move to telecommuting.

This same week Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of CD Projekt, published a video by way of apology in which he sang the MEA culpa and they offered a patch and upgrade plan for the game. The first major patch, which will bring the version of the title to 1.10, will arrive this next week. The priority to fix the state of the game will delay the versions optimized for Xbox Series X / S and PS5 at least until the second half of 2021.