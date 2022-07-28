Development of GTA 6 has been slow, but Rockstar had a good reason to take things slow

According to several employees, the company has undergone changes to improve their working conditions.

People want to play GTA VI, but they are also aware that Rockstar it will take a little longer in launching his long-awaited game. For now, we know that the studio is directing all its efforts to the development of the new installment of GTA, and there are sources close to the project who have already been talking about an experience whose co-star would be a Latin woman.

The delay is also due to changes in the company to improve working conditionsBloombergThis latest data has come from Bloomberg, who has spoken with 20 Rockstar employees to find out the evolution of the study and, therefore, the features that will be implemented in the game with this change in perspective. Because while this has left us with several insights into how minority groups will be treated, it also lets us know why development is slow.

“A lot has to do with the pandemic“, the Bloomberg article begins, “but the delay is also due to some of the changes the company has implemented in an effort to improve working conditionssuch as a restructuring of the design department and a commitment to keep overtime under control. Some workers say they are still trying to figure out how to make games in this new version of Rockstar and are even wondering what a Grand Theft Auto game looks like in today’s environment“.

Therefore, we continue to think that GTA VI will take time to arrive, but this time allows Rockstar employees can work with better conditions. At 3DJuegos we don’t mind waiting a little longer to play the new installment of GTA, since we can continue to reflect on all the challenges that GTA VI must face if it wants to beat the legend created by Rockstar herself.

More about: GTA VI, GTA 6, Rockstar, GTA and Grand Theft Auto.