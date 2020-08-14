Devendra Fadnavis can play an important role in Bihar elections, will the factor of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death work

new Delhi: The central leadership of the BJP is preparing to field former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Bihar assembly elections. Fadnavis can be made election incharge of the state. This information has been given by party sources. His leadership ability, skill in formulating election strategy, as well as Sushant Singh Rajput factor are also considered to be the main reason behind putting Fadnavis on the Bihar election front. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi’s new record, became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to live for the longest time

A leader of the BJP’s National Unit confirmed from IANS that Devendra Fadnavis was given important responsibility in the Bihar elections, although he also said that a formal announcement was yet to be made. Party sources say that the way Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has come into the limelight. The people of Bihar are angry with the Uddhav Thackeray government of Maharashtra and they are emotionally attached to this whole matter. In such a situation, by putting Uddhav Thackeray’s political rival Devendra Fadnavis on the Bihar election front in Maharashtra, the party is trying to play a big bet. Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray has been a constant attacker on the government. If BJP makes Sushant Singh Rajput’s case an election issue, then Fadnavis can play an effective role in it. Also Read – Rajasthan: Congress will bring confidence vote, Ashok Gehlot said – We were in majority without ‘these’ but our own

Another party leader told IANS that Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary and in-charge of Bihar, was also in-charge in Maharashtra elections. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis and he had formulated a rigorous electoral strategy. It is a different matter that the government could not form in Maharashtra due to the separation of Shiv Sena from the alliance. But the party’s performance and strike rate were as expected. In such a situation, the BJP wants to achieve success in Bihar through a pair of leaders considered to be skilled in making election strategy. Also Read – Smiled, warm hands shaken: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot found after the deadlock, sitting next to each other, VIDEO