Devendra Fadnavis condemned Maharashtra government, said – Government is under suspicion by obstructing the work of Bihar Police

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government for quarantining Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Former state chief minister Fadnavis said on Monday, "This is really very strange. Why Maharashtra government is under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing Bihar Police to perform their duties? Instead of solving the mystery of Sushant's death, this kind of behavior will create a lot of resentment and mistrust among the people about the investigation. "

His wife Amrita Fadnavis also tweeted, "Looking at the manner in which the case of Sushant's death is being handled, I feel that Mumbai has lost humanity and is no longer safe for innocent, self-respecting people." . Hashtagjusticeforsushuntsinhrajput hashtagjusticefordisciplinary. "

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Fadnavis also told that a medical team from Kerala has visited Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh police had also come to investigate the Vikas Dubey case and a team from Bihar police also visited Mumbai for the last four days. I am working in He wondered, "But none of these have been quarantined. Then why is only one SP rank officer being treated differently?"