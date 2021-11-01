Devendra Fadnavis gave a solution to Nawab Malik – wait, I will be able to make a large disclosure after Diwali…

Maharashtra Information: In Maharashtra, politics has now reached its top in regards to the drug factor. Maharashtra executive’s cupboard minister and NCP chief Nawab Malik is a continuing attacker on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and the BJP leaders who’re protecting him. As of late, Nawab Malik launched some photos of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis making critical allegations, by which he and his spouse Amrita Fadnavis are noticed with drug smuggler Jaideep Rana.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Nawab Malik made a giant allegation on Devendra Fadnavis, requested this query via sharing the image of his spouse …

Nawab Malik has alleged that Devendra Fadnavis has hyperlinks with the medicine mafia and right through his tenure, drug smugglers were getting coverage. Nawab Malik has additionally mentioned getting it investigated via CBI.

Devendra Fadnavis stated – I will be able to make a large disclosure after Diwali

Former Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hit again sharply on those allegations of Nawab Malik and stated that the allegations of Nawab Malik are ridiculous. The staff of River Anthem, which used to be photographed 4 years in the past, is being launched these days. Relationships are being hooked up to a 4 12 months outdated image. My spouse’s picture has been tweeted intentionally. Fadnavis stated that those that belong to the underworld themselves, must now not speak about me. Wait until Diwali, after that I will be able to explode a large bomb. I will be able to make a large disclosure.

Nawab Malik claims Jaideep Rana-Fadnavis courting must be investigated

Nawab Malik has claimed that Jaideep Rana is identical one who financed a track video for Amrita Fadnavis, spouse of Devendra Fadnavis. On this video named ‘River Track’, Amrita sang in conjunction with appearing in addition to a music with Sonu Nigam. Former Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis and previous Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also are noticed with Amrita within the image. In step with Malik, the financier of this music used to be Jaideep Rana.