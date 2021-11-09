Devendra Fadnavis made critical allegations in opposition to Nawab Malik, stated – his circle of relatives’s relation with Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Leader Minister and BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that the circle of relatives of Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) chief and minister in Maharashtra govt Nawab Malik has hyperlinks with the circle of relatives of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He stated that Nawab Malik’s son is expounded with Dawood Ibrahim.
Like us on Fb for breaking information and reside information updates or Twitter Observe on. Learn extra concerning the nation’s newest information on India.Com
Revealed Date: November 9, 2021 12:53 PM IS