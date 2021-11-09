Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nawab Malik: Fadnavis added underworld connection, Malik stated – I’m coming..

Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nawab Malik: There’s a spherical of allegations and counter allegations between former Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik in regards to the medicine case. On this episode, lately Devendra Fadnavis made a giant allegation on Nawab Malik and stated that Nawab Malik has ‘underworld connection and there may be proof of that too’. After this, Fadnavis additionally introduced proof. Fadnavis named two folks in his press convention, who’re Salim Patel and Sarkad Shah Wali Khan. Fadnavis instructed that either one of them are henchmen of the underworld, who’re associated with Nawab Malik.Additionally Learn – Devendra Fadnavis made critical allegations towards Nawab Malik, stated – his circle of relatives’s relation with Dawood Ibrahim

Nawab Malik has stated to Fadnavis – I’m coming…. Additionally Learn – RBI imposes ‘ban’ in this financial institution of Maharashtra, withdrawal restrict fastened at Rs 5000; Know the entire subject

I am coming — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 9, 2021

Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan Drug Case: Eyewitness Prabhakar Sail testifies ahead of NCB’s Vigilant Group

Severe allegations leveled towards Nawab Malik

Fadnavis stated in his press convention, ‘This can be a very critical subject and associated with the protection of the country.’ He gave an in depth account of Salim Patel and Shah Wali Khan and stated that the Malik circle of relatives had purchased land from either one of them within the 12 months 2005 for a penny within the very posh house of ​​Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Salim Patel used to be the motive force, bodyguard and frontman of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker, the underworld don and the principle conspirator of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Those two had offered one lakh 23 thousand sq. toes (2.80 acres) of land at the posh house LBS Highway in Kurla, Mumbai to Nawab Malik’s circle of relatives at throwaway costs.

Nawab Malik additionally made very critical allegations towards Fadnavis

Previous, Nawab Malik had additionally made very critical allegations towards Fadnavis. Malik had stated that the drug business in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa is being carried out beneath the patronage of Devendra Fadnavis. In reaction, Fadnavis had justified Malik’s allegations and stated that Nawab Malik has lit a sparkler ahead of Diwali, we can do a blast after Diwali.