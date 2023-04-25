Devils’ Line Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anime “Devil’s Line” was made from the manga of the same name.

It is a popular dark fantasy series about vampires and humans living together.

Local Japanese broadcasters such AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto initially aired the series.

It also received an English distribution through Hulu TV and attracted a sizable worldwide following.

The animation was produced by Platinum Vision, who also created the popular series “Kono Oto Tomare!” “The Sounds of Life”

Studio is creating a character that will appear in the anime version of “Love of Kill” in 2022.

Viewers are still interested in the prospect of a second season of Devil’s Line two years after the first season aired. What are the chances of a second season?

What’s the storyline and when does it come out? Between April 7 and June 23, 2018, the programme aired.

The series’ last OVA episode was shown in August 2018 after the previous one.

IMDb data indicates that it has an average rating of 6.8, although it has a sizable global fan base.

The popularity of fantasy literature has remained stable throughout time, whether it takes the shape of films, television series, novels, or other media.

Even in tales about bloodthirsty vampires like ‘Devils’ Line,’ people desire to experience a feeling of escape.

The anime “Devils’ Line” is produced by Platinum Vision, a company created in 2016, and is based on the same-named manga.

It has been compared to other supernatural anime like “Shiki” and “Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign.”

Vampires are referred to be demons in a universe where both humans and vampires coexist. The film ‘Devils’ Line’ depicts the tale of Tsukasa Taira, a young college student, who runs into a vampire one night and almost perishes before being rescued by Yuuki Anzai, a detective.

Tsukasa learns that Anzai is truly half-vampire, a trait he conceals from the public, particularly since he is a member of a task team battling crimes tied to the devil.

After the incident, he begins to fall in love with Tsukasa, and she poses a challenge to his meticulous restraint and commitment to never consume human blood.

Devils’ Line Season 2 Release Date

Despite the popularity of anime growing, there is no set timeline for when to expect a new season of your favourite programme.

Before you discover anything about Devils’ Line Season 2, it can take a year or three.

The vampire anime’s first season launched in 2018, but the production company hasn’t confirmed if it will be renewed or cancelled, giving room for them to go back and explore the story in the future.

A special OVA episode of “Devils’ Line” was released by the studio a few months after Season 1 ended, but nothing more has been said about the programme since.

Two years later, Platinum Vision released a feature film based on their debut television series, “Servamp.”

Although the firm hasn’t disclosed their forthcoming endeavour, it’s very conceivable that this might be a film or season 2 of Devils’ Line.

Given that Season 1 of “Devils’ Line” was released nearly three years ago, the animation studio should probably announce Devils’ Line Season 2 soon, provided one is planned.

If Devils’ Line Season 2 is soon authorised, the earliest fans may watch new episodes would be in the middle of 2023.

Devils’ Line Season 2 Cast

The voice actors from Devils’ Line Season 1 might return for Season 2. Let’s get to know the voice actors:

Yūki Anzai – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English)

Tsukasa Taira – Yui Ishikawa (Japanese); Luci Christian (English)

Hans Lee – Ryōhei Kimura

Takashi Sawazaki – Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese); Justin Doran (English)

Juliana Lloyd – Miyuki Sawashiro (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Kirio Kikuhara – Takahiro Sakurai

Takeshi Makimura – Hiroshi Kamiya

Nanako Tenjō – Nao Tōyama

Kenichi Yoshii – Shouta Aoi (Japanese); Nathan Wilson (English)

Yōsuke Asami – Kazuyuki Okitsu

Naoya Ushio – Ryōta Ōsaka

Megumi Ishimaru – Akira Ishida

Midori Anzai – Mayumi Asano

Tamaki Anzai – Mamoru Miyano

Shōta Akimura – Hiro Shimono (Japanese); Scott Searles (English)

Ryūsei Yanagi – Satoshi Hino (Japanese); John Ramirez (English)

Ryūnosuke Katagiri – Daisuke Hirakawa

Devils’ Line Season 2 Trailer

Devils’ Line Season 2 Plot

The story will pick up where the first season leaves off. The fact that Anzai couldn’t be with Tsukasa despite his love for her eventually became apparent.

Our primary character, Anzai, tries to keep his identity a secret.

Being a vampire, he feels the desire to drink human blood. Blood is spilt as Tsukasa tries to make sense of her brand-new, ardent urges for Anzai.

Anzai, who has been put on hold, searches for safety alongside Tsukasa. The police are now looking for a missing murder suspect.

A sharpshooter wants to get revenge. A passing half-devil who just so happens to be another random half-devil gives Anzai a taste of blood.

He is torn between his love for Anzai and his inability to get near to her due to the risk of injury.

Additionally, the anime beautifully depicts his struggles since as a detective, he often deals with corpses.

Devils all throughout the Kanto Region have changed after seeing a slasher attack aired live on television.

Tsukasa suggests a novel strategy to prolong Anzai’s life.

It is brought up that Tsukasa and Anzai were buddies. Anzai is called back into service to deal with a catastrophe while learning to accept his demon tendencies.

Then he ended their connection so that Tsukasa would stand up for her. But it causes them both problems.

Anzai tries to maintain a safe distance from Tsukasa while she is being held hostage by a demon hunter.

Tsukasa queries Anzai about their relationship after finding himself in a perilous situation.

Would Anzai be able to control his want for blood if he were to be in a relationship with her?

Operations inside the police force are hampered when Lieutenant Ishimaru assumes leadership as the new F Squad commander.

A challenge from a former acquaintance seeking payback pushes Anzai’s capacity to control his transformation to the ultimate test.

The police force is put in a hazardous situation as Lieutenant Ishimaru issues a deployment ban on demons from the CCC.

Tsukasa is willing to face any threat in order to preserve Anzai. Anzai learns more about his past as he heals from his injuries.