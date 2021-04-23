‘Devils’ S2 First Look Images, Patrick Dempsey, Alessandro Borghi

In today’s Global Bulletin, Sky announces production for “Devils” season two; Keshet 12 commissions season two of “Line in the Sand”; ITV News’ Robert Moore revisits the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in “After the Storm: America’s Enemy Within?”; famed Japanese arthouse cinema Uplink Shibuya closes its doors; Happinet Phantom Studio launches in Japan; ABC in Australia commissions surf drama “Barons”; and Komixx Entertainment Australia will produce a pilot for aboriginal drama series “Wirnitj.”

Sky has confirmed that shooting for season two of its original series “Devils” has kicked off in Rome and released first-look images of leads Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey as they return to their roles in the high-stakes financial thriller.

Season two will see the regular cast, those who survived season one, joined by Li Jun Li (“Damages”), Joel de la Fuente (“The Man in the High Castle”) and Clara Rosanger (“The Rain”). It is directed by Nick Hurran (“Sherlock”) and Jan Maria Michelini (“Medici”).

“Devils” is produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide in collaboration with Sky Studios, Orange Studios and OCS. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles global distribution for both seasons on behalf of Sky Studios, having sold season 1 in more than 160 territories.

Luca Bernabei, producer and Lux Vide CEO, commented: “Investing in security measures and protocols, we started to shoot when Italy was entering the red zone in order not to waste precious time: this story must go on the air now because we strongly believe that it will resonate in this time of social and political turmoil and complicated geopolitical balances. Writing “Devils” season two we started to think about the Sino-American issue before it was in the spotlight. We show what can link Brexit, electric cars, a social network and 5G, or what Cambridge Analytica and the 2020 pandemic have in common, up to narrating the Reddit – GameStop event’s revolutionary reach. These things seem like different, unconnected events happened over several years, but “Devils” S2 will show they are consistently connected in a disturbing and absurdly simple way. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Israel’s Keshet 12 has commissioned a second season of its new ratings and critical hit “Line in the Sand,” which premiered in January and averaged an audience share of 27.2% over its first season run. Based on real events, “Line in the Sand” unspools 15 years ago on Israel’s Golden Coast and turns on a police officer forced to cross several moral lines in his efforts to bring down a high-powered gangster in his hometown. Koda Communications return to produce season 2, which is directed by series creator Rotem Shamir. Keshet International is distributing the finished tape and format internationally.

Among the most impactful and enduring images to come from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were those captured by ITV News’ Robert Moore and his team, who managed to get inside alongside the mob as it stormed the building that day. Moore has spent much of the three months since traveling across America to learn more about the people who took part in the attack for a new documentary, “After the Storm: America’s Enemy Within?” which will air on ITV on Sunday (April 25).

Moore conducted several interviews which appear in the documentary, including two exclusives with Joshua Pruitt, the first Proud Boy member involved in the Jan. 6 attack to speak publicly about the matter, and David Medina, one of the most memorable figures to appear in original footage captured by the ITV team when he shouted, “You did this to us!” into the camera. Both refuse to acknowledge any wrongdoing for their actions that day.

Uplink Shibuya, a leading Tokyo arthouse, is closing on May 20, theater rep Takashi Arai announced on Thursday. First opening its doors in 1995, Uplink was conceived as a three-dimensional extension of “Saikoro” (“Dice”) an underground culture magazine. In addition to screening films, Uplink served as a live music and event space. In 2004 it moved to its present location in Shibuya’s Udagawacho district, where it currently operates a store, gallery, café/restaurant and three screens.

In a statement, Arai mentioned the impact of the pandemic as well as a power harassment complaint that former employees publicly made against him in June of last year. “I am sincerely sorry for causing everyone trouble and worry and betraying their trust,” Arai said. Uplink’s theaters in Kichijoji, a Tokyo suburb, and Kyoto will continue operation. – Mark Schilling

Happinet Phantom Studio, a production outfit formed from the merger of the pictures unit of entertainment company Happinet and distributor/producer Phantom Film, has officially launched. The president of Happinet Phantom Studio is Keisuke Konishi, a producer who was Phantom’s president until the merger. Formed from a three-way corporate merger in 1991, Happinet produces and distributes anime and live-action films as well as distributing foreign films in Japan. Launched in 2005, Phantom was a film producer and a distributor of both domestic and foreign titles. Its most recent title is the Matsumoto Soushi sci-fi/teen drama “It’s a Summer Film,” which is set for release later this year. – Mark Schilling

Australian broadcaster ABC has commissioned “Barons,” a new big drama series following a group of 20-somethings through the world of surfing in New South Wales in the 1970s. The series will chronicle how a group of hippy surfer buds’ passion for the sport turns into a big money business, creating rifts in what seemed an unbreakable bond.

2Jons, Micanical Media and Fremantle will team up to produce the series, created by Michael Lawrence (“Bra Boys”), John Molloy (“The Gloaming”) and Liz Doran (“Beautiful People”). Shawn Seet (“The Code”) will direct with Emmy-winning surf director Taylor Steele (“Momentum”) helming the series’ action scenes. Fremantle is handling international distribution, with ABC and ABC iview broadcasting and streaming domestically.

Komixx Entertainment Australia will produce the pilot for a new drama series “Wirnitj,” about the life and experiences of Aboriginal elder Aden Eades, uncle of filmmaker, actress and radio personality Karla Hart, who handled screenwriting duties with Nick Musgrove.

At 8 years old, Eades witnessed the murder of his mother by two drunken soldiers but was protected himself by a stone rain which deterred the soldiers from harming him. The series will largely unspool during his adolescence as Eades struggles with the mixed blessing-curse of the Spirit Stones and is aimed at YA audiences.

“Wirnitj” is supported by Screenwest’s Elevate+ cultural development funding, which backs Western Australian indigenous and diverse filmmakers.