Devoe Moore Net Worth 2024 – Career, Wife, Age, Height and …

Devoe Moore is a name that resonates strongly in the automotive world, particularly in Tallahassee, Florida.

As the owner of the renowned Tallahassee Automobile Museum, Moore has established himself as a prominent figure in the preservation and celebration of automotive history.

His passion for cars, combined with his keen business acumen, has not only resulted in an impressive collection of classic and rare vehicles but has also contributed to his significant net worth.

Moore’s journey from a car enthusiast to a successful businessman and respected collector is a testament to the power of pursuing one’s passion with unwavering dedication.

Who is Devoe Moore?

Devoe Moore is more than just a car collector; he is a visionary entrepreneur who has turned his love for automobiles into a thriving business and cultural institution.

Born and raised in Tallahassee, Moore’s fascination with cars began at an early age, sparking a lifelong journey that would eventually lead him to create one of the most impressive automotive museums in the southeastern United States.

His expertise in the field of classic and rare automobiles is widely recognized, making him a go-to authority for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Beyond his role at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum, Moore has also made significant strides in the business world. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to invest in various ventures, including real estate and media.

As the owner of the Tallahassee Democrat, a prominent local newspaper, Moore has demonstrated his commitment to preserving not only automotive history but also the integrity of local journalism.

His diverse business interests and success in multiple fields underscore his versatility as an entrepreneur and his ability to recognize valuable opportunities across different sectors.

Devoe Moore Early Life and Education Qualification:

Devoe Moore’s early life laid the foundation for his future success in the automotive and business worlds.

Born in Tallahassee, Florida, in the mid-20th century, Moore grew up in a time when American car culture was reaching its zenith.

From a young age, he displayed an innate curiosity about automobiles, often spending hours poring over car magazines and watching racing events on television.

This early fascination would prove to be the spark that ignited his lifelong passion for cars.

Moore’s formal education played a crucial role in shaping his future. He attended local schools in Tallahassee, where he was known for his intelligence and work ethic.

His academic journey culminated at Florida State University, where he pursued a degree in business administration. This choice of study would later prove invaluable in his entrepreneurial endeavors.

During his time at FSU, Moore not only excelled in his studies but also actively participated in various extracurricular activities, further developing his leadership skills and expanding his network.

The combination of his childhood passion for cars and his formal business education created a unique skill set that would serve Moore well in his future ventures.

His time at Florida State University provided him with a solid understanding of business principles, financial management, and marketing strategies.

These skills, coupled with his deep knowledge of automobiles, would later enable him to transform his hobby into a successful business enterprise.

Moore’s educational background also instilled in him the importance of continuous learning, a principle he has applied throughout his career in staying abreast of both automotive trends and business innovations.

Devoe Moore Personal Life and Relationships:

While Devoe Moore is widely known for his professional achievements, his personal life is equally important in understanding the man behind the success.

Moore is happily married to his wife, Shirley, who has been a pillar of support throughout his career. Their partnership extends beyond personal life, with Shirley often playing a crucial role in the operations of the Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

The couple’s shared passion for automotive history and community service has strengthened their bond over the years.

Family has always been a central part of Moore’s life. Although details about his children are not publicly available, it’s clear that Moore values the importance of family in providing balance to his busy professional life.

His commitment to family is evident in the way he has structured his businesses, often involving family members in various aspects of his enterprises.

This approach has not only helped in maintaining a strong family bond but has also ensured the continuity of his legacy in the automotive and business worlds.

Attributes Details Real Name Devoe Moore Nick Name Devoe Moore Age 69 Years Height 5’8” Weight 73 kg Relationship Shirley Children Not Found Parents Info Not available

Devoe Moore Physical Appearance:

Devoe Moore, at 69 years old, maintains a physical presence that reflects his active lifestyle and dedication to his passions. Standing at 5’8″ and weighing approximately 73 kg, Moore presents a well-maintained figure that belies his age.

His appearance is often described as distinguished, with a demeanor that commands respect in both business and social settings.

While specific details about his physical features may vary, it’s evident that Moore takes pride in presenting himself professionally, mirroring the meticulous care he applies to his automotive collection.

His physical vitality is a testament to his ongoing enthusiasm for his work and hobbies, showcasing that age is merely a number when one is driven by passion and purpose.

Devoe Moore Professional Career:

Owner of The Tallahassee Automobile Museum:

Devoe Moore’s crowning achievement in his professional career is undoubtedly the establishment and ownership of The Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

Founded in 1996, the museum is a testament to Moore’s lifelong passion for automobiles and his desire to share this passion with the public.

The museum houses an extensive collection of over 160 rare and classic cars, ranging from vintage models to modern supercars.

Moore’s keen eye for automotive history and his dedication to preservation have made the museum a must-visit destination for car enthusiasts from around the world.

Under Moore’s leadership, the museum has grown to include not only automobiles but also a vast array of Americana, including antique cash registers, sports memorabilia, and Native American artifacts.

This diverse collection reflects Moore’s broader interests and his commitment to preserving various aspects of American history.

The museum’s success is a direct result of Moore’s hands-on approach to management, ensuring that each exhibit meets his high standards of quality and historical accuracy.

Owner of Tallahassee Democrat:

In addition to his automotive ventures, Devoe Moore has made significant strides in the media industry as the owner of the Tallahassee Democrat.

This acquisition demonstrates Moore’s business acumen and his commitment to maintaining strong local journalism.

Under his ownership, the newspaper has continued to serve as a vital source of information for the Tallahassee community, adapting to the changing media landscape while maintaining its journalistic integrity.

Moore’s involvement in the newspaper industry showcases his versatility as a businessman and his understanding of the importance of diverse investments.

His stewardship of the Tallahassee Democrat has helped preserve a crucial pillar of local democracy, ensuring that the community remains informed and engaged.

Philanthropy and Community Impact:

Beyond his business ventures, Devoe Moore has made significant contributions to his community through philanthropic efforts.

Leveraging his success and resources, Moore has been involved in various charitable initiatives, focusing on education, community development, and preserving local history.

His contributions have helped fund scholarships, support local arts programs, and assist in community improvement projects.

Moore’s philanthropic work extends the impact of his business success, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community that has supported him throughout his career.

This aspect of his professional life highlights the multifaceted nature of his success, encompassing not just business achievements but also a dedication to social responsibility and community enhancement.

Attributes Details Profession Owner of The Tallahassee Automobile Museum and the Tallahassee Democrat Famous For Amassing an impressive collection of classic and rare cars Awards Not specified Philanthropy and Community Impact Involved in charitable work, dedicated to community development Occupation Successful businessman and collector of automobiles Net Worth (2024) $25 Million Yearly Income $250k Monthly Income $21k Social Media Presence LinkedIn: Devoe Moore LinkedIn Net Worth $5 Million (current)

Devoe Moore Net Worth:

As of 2024, Devoe Moore’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his successful career as both an entrepreneur and a collector.

The primary sources of his wealth include the revenue generated from The Tallahassee Automobile Museum, his ownership of the Tallahassee Democrat, and various other business investments.

Moore’s financial success is reflected in his monthly income of around $21,000, which accumulates to an annual earnings of about $250,000.

This substantial net worth not only showcases Moore’s business acumen but also provides him with the means to continue expanding his automotive collection and supporting his philanthropic endeavors.

It’s worth noting that while Moore’s wealth is considerable, his true value to the automotive community and Tallahassee at large extends far beyond monetary measures, encompassing his contributions to preserving history and supporting local journalism.

Devoe Moore Social Media Presence:

In the digital age, Devoe Moore maintains a modest but strategic social media presence, primarily focusing on professional networking platforms.

His LinkedIn profile serves as the main hub for his online professional activities, where he shares updates about his business ventures and connects with other professionals in the automotive and media industries.

This approach aligns well with Moore’s reputation as a serious businessman who values meaningful professional relationships over widespread social media visibility.

While Moore may not be as active on popular platforms like Instagram or Twitter, his businesses, particularly The Tallahassee Automobile Museum and the Tallahassee Democrat, maintain active social media accounts.

These accounts serve to engage with the public, share news and updates, and promote events. This strategy allows Moore to maintain a professional online presence while delegating the more frequent social media interactions to his business entities, reflecting his focus on substantive business operations rather than personal publicity.

Devoe Moore Interesting Facts:

1. Devoe Moore’s passion for cars began in his childhood, influencing his future career path significantly.

2. The Tallahassee Automobile Museum, founded by Moore, houses over 160 rare and classic cars, making it one of the most extensive collections in the Southeast.

3. Moore’s business acumen extends beyond the automotive world, as evidenced by his ownership of the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

4. He is known for his philanthropic efforts, contributing to various educational and community development initiatives in Tallahassee.

5. Moore’s collection at the museum includes not just cars, but also a wide array of Americana, showcasing his diverse interests.

6. His journey from a car enthusiast to a successful museum owner and businessman serves as an inspiration for following one’s passion.

7. The Tallahassee Automobile Museum’s net worth has seen significant growth, reaching $25 million in recent years.

8. Moore maintains a low-key social media presence, primarily using LinkedIn for professional networking.

9. His commitment to preserving automotive history has made him a respected figure in the collector car community.

10. Moore’s success story is a testament to the potential of turning a hobby into a profitable and impactful business venture.

Devoe Moore Other Interesting Hobbies:

While cars are undoubtedly Devoe Moore’s primary passion, he engages in several other hobbies that reflect his diverse interests and commitment to personal growth.

Reading remains a significant part of Moore’s life, with his interests spanning various genres from historical non-fiction to contemporary business literature.

This habit not only keeps him informed about current trends but also continually expands his knowledge base.

Travel is another hobby that Moore enjoys, often combining it with his love for automobiles. He frequently attends car shows and auctions across the country, turning these business trips into opportunities for personal enjoyment and discovery.

Additionally, Moore has shown an interest in local history beyond automobiles, which is reflected in the diverse Americana collection at his museum.

Whether it’s exploring new cuisines, attending cultural events, or simply enjoying quiet time with family, Moore’s hobbies demonstrate a well-rounded approach to life that balances his professional pursuits with personal interests.

Final Words:

Devoe Moore’s life story is a compelling narrative of passion turned into purpose and profit. From his early fascination with automobiles to his current status as a respected businessman and collector, Moore’s journey exemplifies the American dream.

His success with The Tallahassee Automobile Museum and the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper showcases his versatility as an entrepreneur and his ability to excel in diverse industries.

More than just a successful businessman, Moore stands out as a community leader and philanthropist. His contributions to Tallahassee extend beyond the economic impact of his businesses, touching lives through his charitable work and commitment to preserving local history and journalism.

As Moore continues to lead and innovate in his fields, his legacy serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and car enthusiasts alike, proving that with dedication, passion, and hard work, one can turn a lifelong interest into a successful and impactful career.