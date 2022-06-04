Devolver Digital signs up for summer events: date and time of a broadcast with a special presenter

With the name of ‘Devolve Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing’, the company follows the line of their crazy direct.

We’re still trying to process everything he’s put out PlayStation in its latest State of Play, but the summer events don’t want to end the video game party. That is why Devolver Digital returns one more year with a live show that will follow its particular (and crazy) line with video game announcements that do not leave aside some entertaining performances and an implausible premise.

The Devolver Digital event will be broadcast on June 9 at 11:59 p.m.“As the industry continues to reel from a series of canceled gaming conferences, Devolver Digital has bravely stepped in to fill the void with an unprecedented, unfiltered marketing proposition on June 9 at 11:59 p.m.“, they explain from the distributor. The direct will be broadcast through the Twitch Gaming channel and will last for 30 minutes.

Through an argument based on a countdown (a moment in which, according to the editor’s analysis, the public’s hopes are at their highest point), Devolver Digital will present us with the games that, protected under its wing, will be launched in the coming months. This information will be provided by the Suda51 (Goichi Suda), known for directing the No More Heroes franchise and being the head of the Grasshopper studio.

In this way, we already have one more date to write down in our agendas, which are already loaded with all the conferences scheduled for the next few days. With Suda51 hosting, we can expect Grasshopper to make good on its promise of show new gamesalthough we already know that these will have nothing to do with No More Heroes as it is a saga that, according to its director, is already finished.

More about: Devolver Digital, Events, Direct and Conferences.