Devolver Digital teases Dying Light 2: this is the curious duration of Shadow Warrior 3

We will need about 500 hours of gameplay to complete Dying Light 2, but its campaign will last 20 hours.

Dying Light 2 is one of the most anticipated games by the Steam community, so Techland wants to live up to expectations with a game that’s as fun as possible. Therefore, he announced that getting The 100% of the title would need about 500 hours, although this figure is clearly reduced if we only talk about overcome the campaign, which would be in about 20 hours. This swirl of information caught the attention of a good part of Internet users, and now Return Digital revive the theme with a quip about Shadow Warrior 3.

Shadow Warrior 3 will need little more than 8 hours of gameplay“Shadow Warrior 3 will need 500 hours to complete 60 times“They joke from the game’s official account. At the end of the day, we are talking about Devolver Digital, which stands out in the sector both for its games and for Their sense of humor in all kinds of areas. Therefore, if you are so interested in this frenzied shooter as to spend it 60 times, you already know all the hours that you will have to invest.

Leaving aside the joke, the tweet has left us the duration of Shadow Warrior 3, that doing the mathematical operation would leave us in a game of little more than 8 hours. However, and although we already know that Techland was referring to the 500 hours to complete the entire game, Devolver Digital does not clarify if his time is focused on the main campaign or the full title.

Be that as it may, the publisher has managed to once again draw attention to its shooter, as it has already captured the interest of a good handful of lovers of the genre for the speed of his proposal, his various enemies and the surreal weapons that have been shown so far. And it won’t be long before we can put our shooting skills to the test, as although the delivery has been delayed, it looks like it will be launched at early 2022.

More about: Devolver Digital, Techland, Shadow Warrior 3 and Dying Light 2.