Devolver Virtual may just announce Hotline Miami 3 at E3 2021, and even previous

Devolver Virtual has revealed a attention-grabbing new symbol associated with E3 2021, which turns out to suggest that the writer is also making ready the Hotline Miami 3 advert. The picture displays “Nina Struthers“, whom Devolver Virtual enthusiasts might acknowledge from earlier E3 performances.

Struthers is sitting in a cubicle, and a board at the best left nook of the picture has two video games reputedly indexed in a bookmark. The highest one seems to be Hotline Miami 3, whilst the ground one is more difficult to discern. The editor’s presentation at E3 is scheduled for June 12So enthusiasts would possibly not have to attend – they’re going to have to attend a bit of longer to determine!

The longer term starts once more on June 12. %.twitter.com/uP6H7Q5e1n – Devolver Virtual (@devolverdigital) June 2, 2021

Greater than six years have handed because it used to be introduced Hotline Miami 2: Improper Quantity, so it is vitally conceivable {that a} new access within the collection is at the manner. The primary two video games had been introduced with a robust important acclaim they usually each have an excessively unswerving fan base. The video games had been launched on more than a few platforms over time, together with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Transfer, PC, cell gadgets, and Google Stadia. A 3rd access is prone to seem in those self same platforms and the brand new era of consoles.

For the ones unfamiliar with the collection, the video games of Hotline Miami happen within the 80’s and 90’s. Gamers take at the function of an nameless protagonist who has been nicknamed “Jacket” by means of gamers. The video games include components of motion and stealth, and have numerous violence and an 80s-inspired soundtrack.