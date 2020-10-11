Devotees will be able to visit Mata Vaishno Devi again, Delhi-Katra Vande India train service will start from October 15

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the Vande Bharat train service between Delhi and Katra will resume from October 15. Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is located in Katra. This decision has been taken after the discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal regarding resuming train service for Katra in Jammu and Kashmir before Navratri. Also Read – Delhi beggars will be banned, rehabilitation scheme will start for beggars

Singh tweeted, 'After discussion with Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal two days ago, Ministry of Railways has announced the resumption of Vande Bharat Express service between New Delhi and Katra from October 15. News of great relief and happiness for pilgrims before Navratri. '

Singh, a Minister of State for Personnel, is a Lok Sabha member from Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. In March, after the lockdown was imposed due to Corona virus, train services in the country were banned, which are being opened in a phased manner.

