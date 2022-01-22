DevToys, a “Swiss Army Knife” of Windows 11 and 10 Developer Utilities, Releases Version 1.0

A “Swiss Army Knife for Developers”. This is how Etienne Baudoux, creator of the DevToys, describes a small open source utility suite, which due to its approach could remind us of the Microsoft PowerToys, but which is focused on making it easier for programmers to carry out their daily tasks.

For the last few months (since its first release last September), this software had been in a ‘beta’ / pre-release state, but now has just released its first stable version, 1.0. And if you are a programmer, whether it is applications or focused on web development, you may want to take a look at it to optimize your workflow.





Total, There are 14 tools included in this software, grouped into the following categories: converters, [de]encoders, formatters, generators, texts and graphics. Navigating through its utility tree, we will find options for:

Convert values ​​between different number systems (decimal, hexadecimal, octal and binary).

Find differences between texts.

View content in MarkDown format.

Compress PNG/JPEG image files.

Generar hashes (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA512).

Test regular expressions

etc.

Features to make life easier

One of its great attractions is its function ‘Smart Detection’ (intelligent detection), which allows DevToys automatically detect the tool from your catalog that best matches the content of our clipboard: the light bulb icon will tell us which tool or tools seem, a priori, the right ones for what we are trying to do.

Also, if the software only one possible candidate is detected, that will be the tool that automatically shows us, and the contents of the clipboard will be automatically pasted into it. On the other hand, if the behavior of ‘smart detection’ does not suit our needs, we can always customize it in the configuration section of the app.

To make it easy for us to work with, DevToys includes the compact overlay o ‘Keep on top’: a button located next to the ‘minimize’ button that allows us to force the application to always remain visible, as well as reduced, with the aim of being able to copy and paste content more easily between DevToys and the rest of the tools that we are using. Not to mention that multiple instances of the app can be used at once.

Another relevant element of DevToys is that if you have an affinity for the command line, also allows you to run its tools from PowerShell, using a syntax like the following:

start devtoys:?tool={tool name}

For example:

start devtoys:?tool=jsonyaml





As a good open source tool, it is possible to download it for free, both from the Microsoft Store as well as from Winget or from its own GitHub repository (where we can also access the source code).