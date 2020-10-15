‘Dexter’ Limited Series Revival Ordered at Showtime

Sharpen your knives, “Dexter” followers. Showtime has ordered a restricted sequence revival of the beloved serial killer drama with Michael C. Corridor set to return.

The premium cabler has ordered 10 episodes, with manufacturing set to start in 2021 for a fall debut. Former sequence showrunner Clyde Phillips can be set to return. Very similar to Dexter’s many victims, plot particulars for the sequence are being stored beneath wraps.

“’Dexter’ is such a particular sequence, each for its hundreds of thousands of followers and for Showtime, as this breakthrough present helped put our community on the map a few years in the past,” stated Gary Levine, co-president of leisure for Showtime. “We might solely revisit this distinctive character if we may discover a artistic take that was really worthy of the good, unique sequence. Properly, I’m glad to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Corridor have discovered it, and we are able to’t wait to shoot it and present it to the world!”

Corridor starred as Dexter Morgan all through the present’s eight season unique run on Showtime. Dexter was a serial killer who particularly focused different serial killers whereas additionally holding down a job as a blood spatter skilled for the Miami Police Division.

The present obtained vital crucial acclaim throughout its time on the air, together with a number of Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for greatest drama sequence. Corridor was additionally nominated 5 consecutive occasions for each an Emmy and Golden Globe for greatest actor in a drama for his work on the present, profitable the Golden Globe in 2010. John Lithgow picked up an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his visitor starring function within the present’s fourth season. The sequence additionally received a Peabody Award in 2008.

Produced by Showtime, “Dexter” will likely be government produced by Phillips, Corridor, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Invoice Carraro and Scott Reynolds.

Along with his time on “Dexter,” Corridor obtained an Emmy nomination in 2002 for his work on the HBO sequence “Six Ft Underneath.” He’s additionally identified for his work on tasks like “Christine” and “Protected” in addition to Broadway productions like “Hedwig and the Offended Inch.”

He’s repped by UTA, Genuine, and Peikoff Mahan.

Phillips beforehand created the sequence “Out of the blue Susan,” “Get Actual,” and “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.” He was additionally a author and producer on the hit Showtime sequence “Nurse Jackie.” He’s at present beneath an general take care of Showtime and CBS Tv Studios.