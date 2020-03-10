‘Dexter’ Producer Clyde Phillips Inks Overall Deal With Showtime, CBS Television Studios

“Dexter” and “Nurse Jackie” producer Clyde Phillips has signed an total cope with Showtime and CBS Television Studios.

As a part of the deal, Phillips will develop initiatives for each entities that may air on platforms inside or outdoors the ViacomCBS fold. The deal was collectively introduced by Showtime president of leisure Gary Levine and CBS Television Studios president David Stapf.

“Securing the abilities of a gifted author/producer/showrunner like Clyde is a big bonus for the Studio,” stated Stapf in an announcement. “There are few creators on the market which have efficiently crossed so many genres, and we’re lucky to have him be part of our group. I’m wanting ahead to discovering the place his fertile creativeness goes subsequent.”

Phillips has created a number of sequence equivalent to “Immediately Susan,” which ran for 4 seasons on NBC within the late ’90s, the Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg car “Get Actual” and the ’90s Fox teen sitcome “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.” His producing and writing credit additionally embody “Feed the Beast” and “Boomtown,” amongst many others. In 2017, he was tapped to showrun the Amazon, Billy Bob Thornton sequence “Goliath.” His relationship with Showtime extends to the mid-2000s given the “Dexter” connection.

“Clyde is a world-class showrunner and filmmaker who brings intelligence, depth, maturity and elegance to each drama and comedy sequence,” added Levine. “Our many collaborations up to now have been deeply gratifying, and I’m thrilled that we’ll be working collectively once more.”

Phillops was beforehand beneath an total cope with Lionsgate TV.