Dexter returns but Showtime revival might not be bad news

We must always all be utilized by now to 2020 throwing us curveballs, but all the identical the news that Dexter would be returning for a brand new 10-part restricted sequence – seven years on from its controversial and extensively criticised sequence finale – left TV Twitter shaken final night time. Pity whoever was accountable for Showtime’s social media, with the response proving largely unfavourable to the prospect of a comeback for the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Although a proportion of followers have been unquestionably excited on the thought of Michael C Corridor reprising vigilante killer Dexter Morgan, the query on many a Twitter consumer’s lips was… who requested for this?

At present, in “Who Requested for This?” news, Showtime is bringing again #Dexter for a 10-episode restricted sequence with authentic star Michael C. Corridor and showrunner Clyde Phillips connected. pic.twitter.com/gZCpDjTNCf — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) October 14, 2020

Given the response to the present’s authentic climax ‘Bear in mind the Monsters?’, this response is comprehensible. Again in 2013, followers have been left horrified, confused and baffled as beloved character Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) – Dexter’s adopted sister and, in a later ill-advised plot twist, his would-be lover – was brutally killed off, whereas Dexter himself neither died nor confronted justice for his many crimes, as an alternative faking his demise with the intention to assume the identification of a lumberjack in Oregon.

Although essential response was divided on the time – a up to date assessment from Leisure Weekly truly known as it “the perfect Dexter episode in years” – the voices that hated on the Dexter finale have since change into the dominant ones, with the episode often making “worst sequence finale” lists within the years that adopted. “It’s a feat for a finale to make you remorse having watched a single second of the sequence,” wrote The AV Membership. “but ‘Bear in mind The Monsters’ made it look simple.”

The response is comprehensible, then, but is it totally truthful?

Its contentious sequence finale might have completely marred Dexter’s popularity and broken its legacy – see Recreation of Thrones for a more moderen instance – but the sequence was nominated for 2 dozen Emmy Awards, together with within the class of Excellent Drama Collection 4 occasions in a row (from 2008 to 2011) and Excellent Lead Actor in a Drama Collection (for Michael C Corridor) 5 occasions in a row (from 2008 to 2012). That’s solely the tip of the awards iceberg, too – you may add 10 Golden Globe nominations (and two wins), seven Display screen Actor Guild Awards nominations and a Peabody Award (in 2007) to the listing.

The present’s second and fourth seasons – the latter that includes John Lithgow’s memorable flip as antagonist the Trinity Killer – have been notably well-received (Slant Journal known as Dexter’s second yr “bolder and stronger than nearly every other drama on the dial”, whereas Den of Geek branded season 4 “a masterclass in dramatic TV, from starting to finish”) and whereas, once more, it’s change into obtained knowledge that Dexter went off the boil in its later years, its seventh season – the present’s penultimate outing – was truly extensively hailed as a return to type (ScreenCrush known as it “the renaissance of a stagnant sequence”, with What Tradition calling the ultimate episodes of the season “a number of the tensest within the present’s historical past”).



Showtime



Dexter’s bad popularity, then – that which has sparked a backlash to news of its imminent return – appears to have been provoked nearly totally by its disappointing conclusion. But isn’t that every one the extra cause to be excited for the present’s return? Granted, we have now no ensures that this new restricted sequence will present a extra passable rounding-off of the character’s misadventures than ‘Bear in mind The Monsters’ initially did, but the likelihood at the least exists that we might get a extra rewarding and becoming finish to the present than a dead-eyed, bearded Dexter hoiking lumber within the Pacific Northwest.

Isn’t that one thing to be celebrated, not bemoaned – {that a} once-beloved present might have a few of its standing restored by this second stab (no pun supposed) at an ending? Dexter was as soon as thought-about one in all TV’s best drama sequence and whereas the injury that ‘Bear in mind The Monsters’ did was appreciable, now fortunately it want not be irreversible.

