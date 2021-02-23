DGA Chief Russell Hollander Extends Contract Through 2026

The Administrators Guild of America has prolonged its contract with nationwide government director Russell Hollander via 2026, the guild introduced on Monday.

Hollander has helmed the group since 2017, and he led negotiations on the renewal of its contract final yr. He has additionally been concerned in work with different leisure unions to develop COVID-19 manufacturing protocols.

“I’m honored by the DGA’s confidence in my service to the membership,” Hollander stated in an announcement. “The fantastic thing about our Guild is our defining, singular mission to advance the artistic and financial rights of our members – and the key to our longstanding success is the robust partnership between our elected leaders and our skilled employees to meet that goal.”

Hollander joined the guild in 2001, after working as a labor lawyer at Cohen, Weiss and Simon LLP. Previous to turning into nationwide government director in 2017, he led the DGA’s New York workplace, and was chief negotiator on talks with main networks and industrial producers.

The DGA represents 18,000 members world wide.

In an announcement, DGA President Thomas Schlamme stated that Hollander had been “a rock for our members once we most wanted him.”

“As our chief negotiator, Russ led the way in which in our extremely advanced 2020 contract talks, reaching vital streaming and pension positive aspects, and setting the sample for the trade,” Schlamme stated. “Quickly after, our world was engulfed within the pandemic — and Russ labored tirelessly with our Nationwide Board Covid-19 committee to marshal high medical specialists and our sister unions within the growth of strict, science-based protocols that might shield everybody on set, and achieve joint-union negotiations with employers for a protected return to work. All through these transformative instances, he has shepherded us via along with his compassion, mind, and power — and below his management we have now the boldness that we’re protected within the current and ready for the longer term.”

Hollander was paid $728,932 in complete compensation in 2019, the latest yr for which Labor Division information is on the market.