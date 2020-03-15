DGA Health Plan Will Not Charge for Coronavirus Testing for Participants

The board of trustees of the Administrators Guild of America’s well being plan has introduced that there will probably be no cost for coronavirus testing for members within the plan.

“Efficient instantly, all affected person cost-shares (co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles) will probably be waived for all COVID-19 associated testing by June 15, 2020, so long as it’s medically mandatory, ordered by a community supplier and carried out at a community lab/facility, the board mentioned. “This consists of affected person cost-shares for workplace visits, pressing care facilities and hospital emergency room visits for the aim of COVID-19 testing. After June 15, 2020, the COVID-19 testing and related visits will proceed to be lined on the typical profit stage.”

The announcement additionally urged members to remain house when sick, keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves sick, cease touching their faces with unwashed palms and different security tips from the Middle for Illness Management.

There are presently greater than 18,00zero members of the DGA. The minimal for administrators to qualify for insurance coverage by the guild is just below $36,00zero a yr in revenue from DGA directing jobs in a 12-month interval.

On March 12, Trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plans introduced that there will probably be no cost for coronavirus testing for members within the plans. Leaders of the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild have advised members that there will probably be no cost for coronavirus testing for members within the Movement Image Trade well being plan.