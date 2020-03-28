DGA, SAG-AFTRA, WGA Scramble to Keep Residuals Flowing During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood’s artistic guilds have been working extra time to preserve residual checks going out to members throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Although a lot of the workers members of the Administrators Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America West have been working remotely, the guilds have stepped up efforts to keep the circulate of funds.

DGA president Thomas Schlamme and nationwide government director Russell Hollander informed members on March 25 that in anticipation of the present “keep at dwelling” order that’s been instituted, the residuals division (and workers from different departments) labored across the clock to fast-track hundreds of residuals checks value tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} “so you’ll have this vital supply of earnings in your palms instantly.”

“As extra checks are delivered, the crew is constant its unimaginable work to flip them round as shortly as potential,” they added.

A lot of the workers on the DGA headquarters in Los Angeles at the moment are working remotely. Some staffers on the Writers Guild of America West are additionally nonetheless working at headquarters on Fairfax Avenue to preserve residuals coming.

The WGA West reported in July that collected residuals in 2018 jumped 7.2% to $462 million, with TV residuals leaping 10% to $307 million as new media residuals surged 16.5% to $76.5 million. New media residuals had been a significant acquire within the WGA’s 100-day strike in 2007-08. Movie residuals went up 1.1% to $155 million.

As for SAG-AFTRA, about 60 of the Los Angeles workers are nonetheless engaged on getting residuals checks out. They processed about 95,000 checks final week. It’s a job that’s unimaginable to do remotely due to the scale of the gear, in accordance to a spokesperson.

SAG-AFTRA introduced practically a 12 months in the past that it had launched an automatic residual cost course of that grew to become obtainable to its 160,000 members as of Could 1, changing paper residual checks. The union mailed greater than 10,000 paper checks a day at that time.

David White, nationwide government director of SAG-AFTRA, praised the workers for stepping up.

“Even with the rising issues about Covid-19 in Los Angeles, our workers has eagerly taken on the problem of getting members and their households as many residuals checks as potential throughout this time,” he stated. “I couldn’t be extra happy with this crew who, together with their colleagues across the nation, are responding to member points from coast to coast. They’re displaying their true colours by their braveness, good humor and deep concern for our membership.”