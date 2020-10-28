DGCA bans international flights till next month

new Delhi: If you are making an air journey plan for foreign travel, then you have to wait for now. In fact, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation today extended the ban on the operation of international passenger flight services till 30 November. Explain that international passenger flights were banned in view of the corona virus epidemic. Domestic flight service in the country was resumed from May 25 after being shut down for nearly two months. Also Read – Whether corona spreads through the air or not … The results of the study will surprise you

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday that the ban on the operation of international passenger flight services has been extended to 30 November in view of the corona virus epidemic.

The Indian aviation regulator said in a circular, "However, on a 'case-by-case' basis, international scheduled flights may be allowed to be operated on select routes by the competent authority."

International passenger flight services in India have been suspended since March 23 in the wake of the Corona virus epidemic. However, special international flight services have been operating for some countries under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ since May and under bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements since July.

Under the ‘Air Bubble Agreement’ between two countries, special international flights can be operated between their regions by the airlines of those countries. India has entered into ‘Air Bubble’ agreement with about 18 countries. Domestic flight service in the country was resumed from May 25 after being shut down for nearly two months.