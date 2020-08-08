DGCA issued notice for cracks and waterlogging on the runway of Kozhikode Airport

new Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airport director on 11 July last year after “various security-related major flaws” were found at several locations in Kozhikode airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had mentioned in the show cause notice several defects including cracks on the runway, water stagnation and excessive rubber gathering. Also Read – Kozhikode Plane Crash: Three relief flights to Kozhikode started, AAIB gets digital flight data recorder, know the reason for the accident

The rear of the Air India Express flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia crashed into the runway on July 2 last year while landing at Kozhikode airport. After this accident, DGCA did an inspection. About a year later, on Friday evening, the Air India Express plane from Dubai crashed into two pieces after collapsing from the runway at Calicut airport due to heavy rains and falling into a ditch. At least 18 people died in this accident.

A DGCA official said, "After the July 2 accident last year, the DGCA inspected the airport on July 4 and 5 and found several major security flaws."

Another DGCA official said a show cause notice was issued to Kozhikode Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao on 11 July. The copy of the notice is with PTI.

Asked whether any action was taken against Rao after the notice, he said that the officer concerned (Rao) was reprimanded. The notice stated that cracks were observed in runway 28 TDZ and runway 10 TDZ. The TDZ is the area from which the aircraft first comes into contact while landing. The notice mentioned several shortcomings, including stagnation of water and excessive gathering of rubber.