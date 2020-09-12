DGCA strict regarding photography inside flight, Kovid guidelines not followed

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Saturday that if someone was found to be photographing in a predetermined flight, the flight on that route would be suspended for two weeks. The DGCA was found to have found an alleged violation of the safety and social distancing protocol in Indigo on Wednesday’s flight to Chandigarh-Mumbai, in which actress Kangana Ranaut also traveled. After this, the DGCA on Friday asked Indigo to take ‘appropriate action’. Also Read – This actor landed in support of Kangana, said – no one has the right to ruin a hard-built house

According to a video of the developments inside the aircraft on Wednesday, the reporter and the cameraman were seen shoving and crowding each other to get a response from Ranaut. Also Read – Maharashtra government is more busy fighting Kangana Ranaut than fighting Corona virus: Fadnavis

The DGCA said in its order on Saturday, ‘It has been decided that from now on if any such violation (photography) occurs in a predetermined passenger plane, then the flight on that route is suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day. Will be done. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut is fighting the battle of truth, people in support burnt effigy of Uddhav Thackeray in Patna

Let us know that the DGCA also sought a response from Indigo after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s video surfaced on social media during the Indigo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday.

It can be seen in these videos that during the flight of Kangana, personnel of many media institutions are present in the flight and there is no observance of social distancing rules applicable to them due to Kovid-19. At the same time, many reporters are not even seen wearing masks in the manner.

(input language)