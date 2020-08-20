DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said on the statement ‘Riya Chakraborty’s position’ – this is the colloquial language of Bihar

Patna: Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey gave clarification on the statement of ‘Okat’ regarding Riya Chakraborty, accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. And termed the word ‘okat’ as the common language. He said that if any accused makes unwarranted remarks against the Chief Minister, then it is objectionable. Pandey said here that his saying ‘Okat’ meant his ‘stature’. It is also spoken in colloquial language in Bihar. Also Read – BMC’s new ‘maneuver’ in Sushant Singh case, CBI team will stop quarantine for more than 7 days’

He said, "I have no personal enmity with anyone in this matter." The Bihar police is constitutionally useful. " It is noteworthy that after the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was asked in response to a question by journalists about Riya Chakraborty doing politics in this case and commenting on the Chief Minister during this time, "Riya Chakraborty It is not possible that he can comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "

Many people have openly supported this statement of DGP, while many people criticized this statement. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's decision that whatever the Bihar Police did, it was correct and within the purview of the law.